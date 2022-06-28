Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 25

English Danish

Company announcement no. 14

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 25, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 80,000 5,792,500 20 June 2022 24,000 74.84 1,796,122 21 June 2022 20,000 77.16 1,543,200 22 June 2022 22,000 75.24 1,655,280 23 June 2022 25,000 74.66 1,866,500 24 June 2022 25,000 75.27 1,881,750 Total week 25 116,000 8,742,852 Total accumulated 196,000 14,535,352

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 241,382 treasury shares, equal to 0.20% of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.





Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations





Attachment