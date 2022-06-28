Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 25

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 14

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 25, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement80,000 5,792,500
20 June 202224,00074.841,796,122
21 June 202220,00077.161,543,200
22 June 202222,00075.241,655,280
23 June 202225,00074.661,866,500
24 June 202225,00075.271,881,750
Total week 25116,000 8,742,852
Total accumulated196,000 14,535,352

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 241,382 treasury shares, equal to 0.20% of the Bank’s share capital.


