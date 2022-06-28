Three Ovation Abstracts Selected for Posters at ESHRE 2022

Nashville, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility scientists have been invited to share three pieces of research at the ESHRE virtual 38th Annual Meeting. The event, hosted by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, takes place in Milan, Italy, July 3-6, 2022.

“The Ovation scientific team is once again honored to have been invited to share research at this prestigious international scientific conference,” says Ovation Vice President of Scientific Advancement Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC. “It is always an honor to be able to share our findings with IVF professionals from all over the world, and we always return home with new connections and greater knowledge to improve outcomes for the physicians and patients we serve.”

The Ovation delegation will share three posters at the Milan event.

P-527: Comparison of implantation rate and preimplantation genetic testing between hatching and hatched blastocysts

T. Adams, M. Markle, C.A. Leisinger (Ovation Fertility Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

P-758: Evaluating mismatch categories and true errors using an electronic witnessing system

C.A. Leisinger1, M.D. VerMilyea2 (1Ovation Fertility Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 2Ovation Fertility Austin, Texas)

P-225: Positive effects of low-lactate culture medium on embryo development and blastocyst ploidy status: a 3.5-year multi-clinic retrospective review

J.B. Whitney1, L. Watson2, A. Maizar3, M.D. VerMilyea4 (1Ovation Corporate; 2FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Clinical Research, Santa Ana, California; 3California Fertility Partners, Embryology Lab, Los Angeles, California; 4Ovation Fertility Austin, Texas)

Additionally, Dr. VerMilyea recently participated in three collaborative research projects that will be presented at ESHRE. These studies, conducted in partnership with Life Whisperer Diagnostics, Presagen, Alife Health, and several fertility centers and research institutions, focus on the role of artificial intelligence in embryo selection.

P-234: AI study shows the effect of patient age on embryo quality is inherent in the morphology of an embryo

J.M.M. Hall1-5, S.M. Diakiw1,2, T.V. Nguyen2,3,6, D. Perugini1-3, L. Giardini7, J. Aizpurua7, M.D. VerMilyea8,9, M. Perugini3-5,10 (1Life Whisperer Diagnostics, Inc., San Mateo; 2Presagen Holdings Pty. Ltd., Adelaide SA 5000, Australia; 3Life Whisperer Diagnostics Pty. Ltd., Adelaide SA 5000, Australia; 4Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale BioPhotonics, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia; 5School of Physical Sciences, The University of Adelaide, Adelaide, SA 5000, Australia; 6School of Computing and Information Technology, University of Wollongong, Wollongong, NSW 2522, Australia; 7IVF-Spain, 03540 Alicante, Spain; 8Ovation Fertility Austin, Texas; 9Texas Fertility Center, Austin, Texas; 10Adelaide Medical School, The University of Adelaide, Adelaide, SA 5000, Australia)

P-171: Sensitivity analysis of an embryo grading AI model to different focal planes

J.H. Cho1, C. Brumar1, P. Maeder-York1, O. Barash2, J. Malmsten3, N. Zaninovic3, D. Sakkas4, K. Miller5, M. Levy6, M.D. VerMilyea7, K. Loewke1 (1Alife Health, Inc., Cam-bridge, Massachusetts; 2Reproductive Science Center, San Ramon, California; 3Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York; 4Boston IVF, Waltham, Massachusetts; 5IVF Florida, Margate, Florida; 6Shady Grove Fertility, Rockville, Maryland; 7Ovation Fertility Austin, Texas)

P-173: Large-scale simulation of pregnancy rate improvements using an AI model for embryo ranking

J.H. Cho1, C. Brumar1, P. Maeder-York1, O. Barash2, J. Malmsten3, N. Zaninovic3, D. Sakkas4, K. Miller5, M. Levy6, M.D. VerMilyea7, K. Loewke1 (1Alife Health, Inc., Cam-bridge, Massachusetts; 2Reproductive Science Center, San Ramon, California; 3Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York; 4Boston IVF, Waltham, Massachusetts; 5IVF Florida, Margate, Florida; 6Shady Grove Fertility, Rockville, Maryland; 7Ovation Fertility, Austin, Texas)

The abstracts for all of Ovation's ESHRE posters are available for review at OvationFertility.com/Research.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

Bringing the Joy of Parenthood Through Innovative Science

Note: The selection of an abstract for publication in the ESHRE press program does not imply endorsement by ESHRE of the products and/or services that Ovation Fertility offers.

