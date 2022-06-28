The network monitoring market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2022 to 2027

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Monitoring Market by Offering, Bandwidth, Technology, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589889/?utm_source=GNW

However, availability of free network monitoring tools is a prominent factor limiting the growth of the network monitoring market.



Network monitoring equipment with 1 & 10 Gbps bandwidth to hold largest share of network monitoring market during the forecast period.

The network monitoring market for equipment with 1 and 10 Gbps bandwidth held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.Monitoring equipment with 1 and 10 Gbps bandwidth is widely deployed across various end-users such as enterprises, telecom, government organizations, and service providers.



Currently, network monitoring equipment with higher bandwidths is gaining traction in the market. As a result, the prices for monitoring equipment with 1 and 10 Gbps bandwidth have been declining, which, in turn, drive the adoption of these type of equipment for optimum network development.



Market for software & services segment is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period

The software & services segment is expected to witness significant growth in the network monitoring market during the forecast period.Network monitoring software systems are used to perform some of the functions of monitors and analyzers, identify errors, run diagnostic tests, monitor an entire network, compile statistics, and prepare real-time management reports.



Network performance monitoring software improves IT operations by reducing the consequences of performance issues, processes, policy creation, and network operations and resolving network performance issues. The expanding popularity of monitoring solutions, the widespread use of IoT and BYOD devices, and the growing demand for long-lasting network monitoring systems to fix downtime issues swiftly contribute to the market’s growth.



Market for ethernet technology to dominate during the forecast period

Ethernet held the largest share of the said market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.The expansion of data centers and an increase in the adoption of virtualization technology boost the demand for network monitoring equipment with higher bandwidths.



Ethernet-based networks deliver more agile and low-latency solutions with increased scalability.The migration from low bandwidth to high bandwidth with Ethernet technology is not only cost-effective but is also possible without any disruption.



Thus, it is widely adopted by several industries for data transfer, which, in turn, drives the growth of Ethernet-based networking equipment.



Europe to hold a significant share of the network monitoring market during the forecast period

Europe is expected to hold a significantly large share for network monitoring market during the forecast period.The countries that constitute a major portion of the network monitoring market in Europe include the UK, Germany, France, Italy.



The UK and Italy are leading the way in the network monitoring market, due to their widespread network infrastructure.The market competition in the region is expected to be very high, as companies are competing in the domestic space as well as the EU.



Thus, to streamline business processes, organizations in the region have been adopting network monitoring solutions, and the trend is expected to continue in the near future.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the network monitoring space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors –40%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America –40%, Asia Pacific– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%

The report profiles key players in the network monitoring market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are include Gigamon (US), NETSCOUT (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Viavi, APCON (US), and Garland Technology (US), Cisco (US), Broadcom (US), Arista Networks (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Zenoss (US) are among the leading companies in the network monitoring market. Apart from these, Network Critical (UK), CALIENT Technologies (CALIENT) (US), Netgear (US), Motadata (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Accedian Networks (US), Datadog (US), Kentik (US), Auvik Networks (Canada), LogicMonitor (US) and Paessler (Germany) are among a few emerging companies in the network monitoring market.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the network monitoring market on the basis of offering, bandwidth, technology, end-user industry and region.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the network monitoring market and forecasts the same till 2027 (including analysis of COVID-19 impact on the market).



Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the network monitoring ecosystem.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the network monitoring market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

4. The analysis of the top 31 companies, based on the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

5. Patent analysis, trade data, and technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.

