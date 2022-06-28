The Global Wearable Injectors Market size is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Therapy, By End User, By Type, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289303/?utm_source=GNW

Wearable injectors allow patients to self-inject medication, alleviating the strain on doctors and healthcare personnel. Wearable injectors are important in the treatment of diabetes and a variety of chronic conditions, including cancer, respiratory ailments, and arthritis. Because they do not require additional equipment or a competent person to give medications, wearable injectors are more affordable than IV infusions.



The presence of the growing healthcare industry has aided sales in the wearable injectors market. It is critical for individuals with chronic conditions to have appropriate treatment as well as dosage at regular intervals. Wearable injectors have evolved as a self-administered and self-scalable technology that can assist patients in ensuring that their medication dosage is taken on a regular basis. Wearable injectors have gained popularity due to the requirement to provide the correct volume of medical fluid. It is critical for medical practitioners and healthcare specialists to educate the public about the benefits of employing newer technology like wearable injectors and other gadgets. In the coming years, the increased occurrence of chronic conditions that mandate the utilization of seamless technologies would be a major driver of the market demand.



The rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions, the shift toward new drug delivery technologies, and improvements in wearable injector development are all factors driving market expansion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 129 million non-institutionalized civilian people were diagnosed with at least one chronic illness in 2018. Furthermore, as people’s concerns about immunological disease develop, the wearable injector industry would grow. Moreover, the rising need for effective, quick, and precise treatment outcomes has prompted the development of improved wearable injectors, moving the market forward.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for wearable injectors. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, medical priorities have been reoriented across healthcare facilities, with treatment for COVID-19 patients taking priority. Wearable injectors offer a viable platform for closing the gap between in-clinic treatment and auto injectors. Wearable injectors addressed major loopholes in healthcare infrastructure as well as connected health services. As patients with cardiovascular, chronic pulmonary and neurological diseases begin to manage the long-term repercussions of the disease, an increase in chronic ailments resulting from COVID-19 morbidity may partially fuel expansion in the adoption of wearable injectors. To protect themselves from COVID-19 exposure at clinics, patients with chronic diseases are requesting a transition from clinic to at-home drug delivery.



Market Growth Factors



Rising consumer preference for home care solutions



The COVID-19 pandemic’s uncertainty has driven demand for various therapeutics as well as wearable drug delivery technologies. Healthcare systems around the world took steps to postpone treatments for diseases like cancer to prevent the spread of the infection and safeguard high-risk patients from infection. The hazards for individuals receiving care rose as the pandemic began. Hospitals, which serve the bulk of patients, also became high-risk areas during the epidemic. To address these issues and provide appropriate care to patients suffering from various ailments, a movement from hospital-based treatment to home-based care has occurred.



Rising demand for mAbs and biologics



Biologics and mAbs are mandated to be supplied via the parenteral route, due to which, an increasing focus on their usage to treat diseases like cardiovascular disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer would create major development prospects for wearable injectors such as subcutaneous, intravenous, or intramuscular delivery. In addition, a significant number of biologics were in development in recent years, and the number of biologic pharmaceuticals in development continues to rise exponentially. mAb-based biotherapies currently account for a significant proportion of 100 medications.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of favorable reimbursement policies



In the healthcare infrastructure of any nation, the government plays a crucial role in the development of assets. In addition, the government is also responsible for making various advanced healthcare devices accessible to people. However, there is a lack of favorable reimbursement policies for making wearable injectors accessible to people in several countries. Wearable injectors are not reimbursed in a number of underdeveloped nations. Wearable insulin pumps, for example, are not paid in several countries, and there are no precise rules for their use on prescription. Patients with Type 1 diabetes in numerous countries must pay for their insulin pumps as well as refills and supplies on their own. The absence of reimbursement has a direct impact on access to and acceptance of wearable injectors.



Therapy Outlook



Based on Therapy, the market is segmented into Diabetes, Cardiovascular disease, Immuno-oncology, and Others. In 2021, the Cardiovascular diseases segment witnessed a significant revenue share of the wearable injectors market. The increasing growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyles among people all over the world. CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) are a group of heart and blood vessel problems. Heart attacks and strokes are frequently sudden occurrences caused by a blockage that prohibits blood from reaching the heart or brain. A build-up of fatty plaques on the inner walls of the blood arteries that supply the heart or brain is the most common cause. Strokes are caused by blood clots or bleeding from a blood artery in the brain.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Home healthcare setting. In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment held the highest revenue share of the wearable injectors market. The growth of the segment is surging due to the rising disposable income of the people. With a surge in the disposable income of people all over the world, the demand for enhanced and efficient treatment for diseases and disorders is also rising. Moreover, hospitals and clinics offer more precision during the treatment, which is propelling the growth of the segment.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into On-body Injector and Off-body Injector. In 2021, the off-body segment garnered a significant revenue share of the wearable injectors market. The increasing growth of the segment is attributed to the fact that off-body wearables can dispense significant amounts of very high volumes of viscous medicines. Due to this factor, market players are witnessing significant demand for off-body wearable injectors. Hence, the growth of the segment is estimated to bolster.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Spring Based, Motor Based, Rotary pump, Expanding battery, and others. In 2021, the Spring Based technology sector acquired the largest share. The increased demand for adhesive patches, which are user-friendly and allow patients to correctly give the appropriate medicine subcutaneously can be attributable to the rapidly rising growth of this segment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the wearable injectors market. The increased frequency of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders, as well as the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure across the region, account for the increasing growth of the regional market. The regional countries are early adopters of various latest and advanced technologies, due to which, the adoption of wearable injectors is estimated to rise in the region in the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Medtronic PLC and Amgen, Inc. are the forerunners in the Wearable Injectors Market. Companies such as Insulet Corporation, United Therapeutics Corporation, Subcuject ApS are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Insulet Corporation, United Therapeutics Corporation, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc., Ypsomed AG, Amgen, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Zealand Pharma A/S (Valeritas, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, CeQur SA, and Subcuject ApS.



Recent Strategy Deployed in Wearable Injectors Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Apr-2022: West Pharmaceutical Services teamed up with Pneuma Systems, a medical technology company. Following this collaboration, Pneuma would deliver a novel closed-loop fluid flow control platform to West Pharmaceutical Services to aid in the development of drug delivery solutions. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services would offer financial and technical support along with access to the developing West Digital Platform to Pneuma to accelerate the transmission of data along with other information.



Jan-2022: West Pharmaceutical Services teamed up with Corning Incorporated, a leader in innovating materials science. Through this collaboration, West Pharmaceutical Services would help Corning in expanding its Valor Glass technology in order to enable injectable drug packaging and delivery systems for the pharmaceutical sector with the purpose of enhancing patient safety as well as expanding access to life-saving treatments.



Feb-2021: Subcuject entered into collaboration with Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to introduce a ground-breaking wearable bolus injector across the market. In addition, the companies would avail osmosis-On-Body Delivery System technology.



Nov-2020: Ypsomed collaborated with SCHOTT and Lonza. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop a comprehensive solution for wearable patch injectors subcutaneous self-injection of big volumes of fluid formulations.



Feb-2020: Insulet partnered with Abbott, a multinational medical devices and healthcare company. Following this partnership, the companies would incorporate Insulet’s Omnipod Horizon with Abbott’s world-leading1 glucose-sensing technology in order to provide customized automated insulin delivery and care for diabetic people.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Apr-2021: Medtronic introduced the Medtronic Extended infusion set. The new Extended infusion set is the first and only infusion set across the market that can be worn for more than 7 days, unlike other infusion sets that can be worn up to 2-3 days.



Feb-2021: United Therapeutics rolled out Remunity Pump for Remodulin. The new product aimed to help pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. In addition, the new product is a small and discreet pump that provides Remodulin in prefilled cassettes delivered directly to patients in order to offer major enhancements over prevailing subcutaneous pumps.



Acquisitions and Mergers



Apr-2021: Amgen took over Five Prime Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology business. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Five Prime’s offerings into its oncology portfolio in order to strengthen its vision for international expansion and further pipeline programs.



Aug-2020: Medtronic acquired Companion Medical, a med-tech company in San Diego. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its strategy of streamlining diabetes management along with improving outcomes through the optimization of dosing decisions for a large number of people utilizing multiple injections daily.



Approvals and Trials



Jan-2022: Insulet received the US FDA approval for its Omnipod 5, an automated insulin delivery system. With this approval, the company aimed to integrate Omnipod 5 with Dexcom’s G6 continuous glucose monitoring system in order to introduce the first tubeless wearable automated insulin delivery system. Moreover, with this product, patients would be able to leverage a dedicated handheld controller or smartphone in order to control the system



