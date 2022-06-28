World Central Bank Blockchain Digital Currency (CBDC) and Cryptocurrency Reserves Research Report 2022: Electric Vehicle Implementation is Anticipated to Add $114 Trillion to the Economy by 2028

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Bank Blockchain Digital Currency (CBDC) and Cryptocurrency Reserves: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric vehicle implementation is anticipated to add $114 trillion to the global economy by 2028 over and above what is part of the world economy now.

That will create demand for more cross border settlements - faster, cheaper, more efficient cross-border settlements. The growth that comes from replacing the entire installed base of gas driven vehicles is a once in a lifetime event, providing an enormous boost to the global economy. It makes the US national debt of $30 trillion pale in comparison to what is added to the economy by just this one industry, one of many driven by AI and energy storage implementation.



Worldwide central bank digital currency markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing lithium-ion batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver. Rapid response to global warming is the primary growth driver.



CBDC will support faster and cheaper cross-border payments. The settlement process moves from two days to several seconds, creating a less costly, more efficient cross border settlement process. The CBDC is the pin-ultimate digital advance, digital currency. The aim is to create a stable value digital currency that can be used for cross border settlements.



Strong Growth of the US and World GDP pushes the need for CBDC, making it more immediate.



Governments have never had a monopoly on the provision of money. Private systems - unbacked by the government or deposit insurance - regularly sprang up in the past, often to service discrete communities. In the US in the 1800s, for example, railroad and canal companies paid workers in paper "scrip," redeemable for goods at sponsored stores.



Solid State Batteries drive Economic Growth and the Adoption of Central Bank Digital Currency



Electric vehicles are but one aspect of the new industrial revolution. Silicon carbide replaces silicon. Robots replace much of human manufacturing labor. AI, CBDC, autonomous vehicles, robots, air taxis, and a range of new technologies are going to push economic growth far beyond what is even dreamed of today.



The problem is how to distribute wealth to everyone so they can participate in the economy and drive continuing economic growth. Education of everyone, ongoing education becomes significant, giving everyone enough to eat and have healthcare is significant, as is pushing solutions to combat environmental warming. All this is discussed in the context of CBDCs, creating a digital asset that the central banks can control as a stable currency.



The assumption is that commercial banking will go on as before, lending and serving industries, companies, and people. The Central bank CBDC will manage payments and cross border transactions.



