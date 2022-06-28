The Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market size is expected to reach $96.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289297/?utm_source=GNW

9 inches. The weight of these devices usually lies under 3.5 pounds or 1.6kg. In addition, these devices are very easy to carry. Some examples of ultra-mobile devices include thin and lightweight PCs, convertibles, tablets, and smartphones.



The manner of engaging with the rest of the world has changed dramatically due to technological advancements. The user can access information and content at any time using ultra-portable internet devices. With the emerging trend of mobility, a growing number of end-users are migrating from traditional PCs and related devices to the latest and most advanced devices. These gadgets are utilized for both personal and professional reasons and are ideal for meeting the evolving demands of customers. A digital media adaptor connects a computer to a residential media system, allowing digital files and audio information to be transferred between the media and electronic devices. Surfing expenses and data consumption have increased over the world as a result of improved network coverage, innovative technologies, and a reduction in internet usage. Internet data usage has also been dominated by video and audio traffic.



More people are engaged in the utilization of these devices as the internet conglomerates, such as Amazon Prime and Netflix make their own extremely popular series. In addition, a significant number of users of these applications are ready to watch video advertising in order to continue watching shows on television, fueling demand for internet-connected gadgets like digital media adapters. Fresh video content, particularly recent films, has an advantage over other types of content. This rising demand for DMAs is beneficial since it makes it easier for them to connect to home media systems. In addition, numerous electrical gadgets and equipment are connected to the residential network in smart homes, allowing them to interact with each other. Digital audio and video-on-demand services can observe a lot of activity in the future. Digital media adaptors are increasingly being used in smart homes, which are accelerating the market’s growth.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on enterprises all across the world. Due to government-imposed lockdowns, a majority of the people was compelled to stay at home. Many individuals, businesses, and educational institutions have adopted a work-from-home policy. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the global import of mobile phones has increased. As online learning continues, demand for cellphones has increased significantly in emerging markets, resulting in increased mobile device manufacture during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Moreover, various industrial verticals are focusing on sophisticated technologies, such as virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as IoT across industries, to address this scenario.



Market Growth Factors



The increasing availability of the internet all over the world



Governments all over the world are encouraging people to use the internet more as a part of their digitization strategy. A significant proportion of the world’s population would have access to the internet in the coming years due to increasing urbanization and technological breakthroughs. Technological advancements, increasing young working population, a reduction in bandwidth, and improvements in internet speed are all contributing to the growing internet user base. Moreover, long-term evolution, or LTE, and 3.5G communication technologies have increased the adoption of social networking sites across mobile devices since they offer faster internet connections.



Increasing volume of data generated through social networking sites



Social media programs, as well as social networking sites, are accountable for a considerable amount of data generation, which would continue to grow in the future. Data generated by enterprise applications, as well as freshly generated social network data, cloud-based data, and device data, are all key corporate data sources. As an extension of the corporate information structure, this data must be accessible and made available for evaluation and decision-making. Businesses rely on social media to understand client requirements in order to achieve a competitive advantage. As a result, there is a higher demand for social business intelligence software along with collaboration tools that enable data analysis.



Market Restraining Factors



Risk of manufacturing faults in these devices



In the modern era, tablets are widely becoming popular in both personal and professional applications. However, the composition of these devices is fragile and can be damaged. Tablet defects can occur during the production, storage, or transportation procedures. These visual flaws can impair the product’s acceptability and effectiveness among users. The body of these devices can be damaged by even a single fall. Moreover, certain devices are water-resistant. However, a majority of these devices are not water-proof and can be damaged due to any kind of fluid insertion. There are several sockets within these devices, where a short circuit can take place.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, and Others. In 2021, the telecom and IT segment garnered a significant revenue share of the ultra-mobile devices market. The increasing growth of this segment is attributed to the rapid adoption of advanced ultra-mobile gadget systems. IT and telecom companies employ ultra-mobile device systems within their operations for a variety of purposes, including monitoring and security. Furthermore, key IT & Telecom businesses are more likely to engage in technology innovation to produce telecom solutions that are safer, network-savvy, and energy-efficient, which could give lucrative growth prospects for the IT & Telecom sector. Hence, the growth of this segment is estimated to flourish over the forecasting years.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Premium, Basic, and Utility. In 2021, the premium segment acquired the largest revenue share of the ultra-mobile devices market. The growth of this segment is rising due to higher living standards, more technological awareness, and increased disposable income in developing as well as developed countries. Furthermore, the growth of this segment is also owing to the developments, government initiatives regarding technology development, and increased awareness about technology along with cost-effective consumer electronics.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America witnessed the highest revenue share of the ultra-mobile devices market. Emerging technologies, lower consumer electronics prices, industrialization, as well as government initiatives are all contributing to the rapid growth of the regional market. Moreover, developing markets also provide a large potential customer base, attracting multinational manufacturers. Furthermore, Canada’s IT and telecommunications industries are booming, while Mexico’s electronics market is predicted to expand rapidly. These factors would play a major role in driving the growth of the regional ultra-mobile device market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include HTC Corporation, Google LLC, Dell Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.), Microsoft Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(Samsung Group).



Recent strategies deployed in Ultra-Mobile Devices Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2021: Honor partnered with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this partnership, the companies would integrate their efforts in developing ground-breaking AI and devices along with integrated solutions that support the 1+8+N strategy of Honor.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: Sony announced that it is launching Xperia 1 IV, on 11 May. The new product aimed to offer the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.5-inch display along with a quad-camera with a dedicated periscope module.



Mar-2022: Apple rolled out iPad Air. The new Apple-designed M1 chip-built iPad Air aimed to offer an enhanced customer experience to its users. In addition, the new product features an ultra-wide front camera along with a center edge for a more realistic video conferencing experience. Furthermore, It also reduces charging time with USB-C port fast charging.



Feb-2022: Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S22+, the most premium flagships of the company, in India. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra incorporates the robust capabilities of the Note series as well as the iconic S-Pen along with the pro-grade camera. In addition, the enhanced performance of the S series would set new standards in the premium smartphones arena.



Jan-2022: ASUS introduced the Flow Z13, its most powerful tablet in the world. The new product would enable the Z13 to stay incredibly slim and light, weighing 1.1 kg and 12 mm thick.



Nov-2021: Microsoft rolled out the Surface Go 3 in the Indian market. The new product would support touchscreen technology and can be used in various modes, such as tablet mode, laptop mode, and stand mode. Moreover, the new product also integrates a digital pen and is preloaded with Windows 11.



Aug-2021: Samsung released Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. The new Z Fold 3 can be unfolded horizontally and make itself equivalent to an 8-inch tab, while the Z Flip 3 can be unfolded vertically to offer the same screen estate like other smartphones.



Aug-2021: Google released the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With this launch, the company aimed to emphasize on incorporating a new SoC, or System on Chip, within the new Pixels.



Oct-2020: Apple unveiled iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer a robust 5G experience along with other advanced technologies that accelerates innovations. Moreover, the new models are built on an edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays to deliver enhanced durability.



Oct-2020: ASUS unveiled the new ROG Phone 3. Through this launch, the company aimed to allow staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity along with advanced WiFi 6 performance, professional-quality high-resolution photography, desktop-level gaming with ultra-realistic graphics, and intuitive AI experiences.



