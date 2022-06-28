The Global Tomato Ketchup Market size is expected to reach $24.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 2.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tomato Ketchup Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289294/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the increasing use of tomato ketchup in the food and beverage industry by various cafés, fast-food offering restaurants, motels, and others is propelling market expansion throughout the projection period.



The industry is growing due to customers’ preference for western fast foods and the constant altering of dietary preferences around the world. Furthermore, the global market is expected to develop because of the growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, and urbanization around the world. Increased demand for organic ketchup is driving industry sales, due to increased health concerns and consumer awareness of the benefits around the world.



The makers have a wide variety of items available, including hot and spicy and roasted garlic. Government guidelines in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, and India, on the other hand, are expected to preserve the quality of ketchup goods. For example, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Food Product Standards and Food Additives (FSSAI), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) all enforce many government regulations and recommendations for fast food and related product makers in the United States. The established government guidelines and procedures ensure that items meet sanitary standards before being consumed.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic led to the loss of lives of millions. Governments all across the world implemented nationwide lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 pandemic related lockdown disrupted transportation and temporarily halted the supply of raw goods like tomatoes, having a substantial influence on the market’s export and import around the globe. Following the COVID pandemic, market players will benefit from increased demand for fast food and ready-to-eat products. As a result, the market is likely to increase steadily in the following years.



Market Growth Factors



Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Food Products



The market is primarily driven by rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) fast foods around the world, particularly among millennials. Fritters, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, and French fries all benefit from the addition of tomato ketchup. Consumers’ changing lifestyles, increased spending capacity, and changed nutritional choices are all contributing to market expansion. Food and beverages that take little time to prepare and can be eaten on the go are preferred by consumers. The use of readily available and convenience food products has increased as a result of the growing working population and demanding schedules, positively boosting the demand for condiments such as tomato ketchup. Tomato ketchup comes in cans, bottles, and pouches, which adds to its convenience and hence increases demand.



Growing Preference for Organic Tomato Ketchup



The growing health consciousness of the general public has resulted in an increase in demand for healthier and organic tomato ketchup made with natural components. Consumer preference is rapidly turning toward homegrown brands that use non-GMO, insecticide-free, pesticide-free tomatoes. Tomato concentrate, which is created from a blend of red ripe organic tomatoes, distilled vinegar, naturally-sourced sugar, salt, onion powder, spices, and flavorings, is also used to make organic tomato ketchup. These versions are richer in nutritional value and are also better for the environment because they are free of artificial chemicals and preservatives.



Market Restraining Factors



Demand and Supply Chain Problems Due to Covid-19



Deteriorated supply chains as a result of lockdowns have a negative impact on the market since there will be no production without the essential raw materials, and without production, there will be no product to sell. Governments all over the world are re-imposing lockdown due to rapid mutation in the structure of SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, the FMCG market in India is expected to lose some share of its demand in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns. As a result, the industry does not provide much space. Furthermore, online merchants such as Amazon and Grofers only offer 3-4 percent discounts on MRPs that the offline market has successfully delivered.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Regular and Flavored. The regular segment acquired the largest revenue share in the tomato ketchup market in 2021. The industry has been driven in recent years by the rising popularity of normal ketchup products due to their long shelf life. Furthermore, rising consumer worries about their health have increased demand for low-calorie, low-fat tomato processed products, which is driving the industry forward.



Packaging Outlook



Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Bottled and Pouch. The pouch segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the tomato ketchup market in 2021. The growing demand for creative and appealing packaging for tomato processed products is driving this industry forward. Additionally, businesses are embracing these pouches since they are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and 100% recyclable, which is expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The offline segment acquired the largest revenue share in the tomato ketchup market in 2021. This is because consumers prefer to buy consumer items, groceries, and processed food products like ketchup from stores where they can personally inspect the product. Furthermore, the category is projected to be driven by simple access to and searching for numerous processed tomato products through retailers. Due to improved distribution channel networks around the world, offline channels are likely to stay dominant in the projection term.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the highest revenue share in the tomato ketchup market in 2021. The market is huge due to rising consumer awareness of the health benefits of eating tomato ketchup in this region. Consumers in this region favor ketchup over other sauces and condiments, and practically every household in the United States uses it, resulting in significant market growth. Furthermore, increased fast-food consumption in the United States and Canada is propelling market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include McCormick & Company, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Unilever PLC, Del Monte Pacific Limited, Bolton Group S.r.l, Campbell Soup Company, General Mills, Inc., and Premier Foods PLC.



Strategies Deployed in Tomato Ketchup Market



Nov-2021: Heinz released Marz Edition ketchup, a sauce created from the same premium-quality tomatoes as used in its popular Earth-based edition. The specialty of the ketchup is that the tomatoes are grown in the same harsh conditions as those found on Mars.



Jul-2021: Heinz launched a sustainable cap produced from monomaterial for its squeezy sauce bottles. This enabled the consumers to recycle every part of their Heinz squeezy bottle in their weekly curbside collection.



Mar-2021: Heinz unveiled Heinz Tarchup, Wasabioli, and Hanch, three new sauce products inspired by Canadians. These sauces were designed and shared online by condiment lovers, and they combine a few of Canada’s favorite condiments into three equally saucy mixtures. The new mashups were made available across Canada at chosen grocery stores.



Oct-2020: Del Monte expanded its Oriental Sauce product line by releasing Del Monte Sweet Chilli Sauce & Momo Dip. These two products were launched in the Chinese Sauce category. These two products were released through general trade and were then made available on major e-commerce platforms.



Apr-2020: Del Monte teamed up with food delivery platforms, such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Dunzo. Under the collaboration, these food delivery platforms would deliver Del Monte’s range of premium food products that includes Tomato Ketchup, Mayo, Pasta, Olive Oil, and fruit drinks.



Sep-2019: Heinz released a new HEINZ Tomato Ketchup, ketchup consisting of a mixture of veggies with added carrots and butternut squash. The blend provides nutrients with the veggies along with the typical and widely loved thick and rich HEINZ taste.



Jun-2019: Unilever teamed up with Just Eat, a British online food order and delivery service providing company. Under the collaboration, Hellmann’s, a Unilever brand, and Just Eat rolled out a trial of Notpla’s seaweed sauce sachets to keep solving the plastic pollution problem across the takeaway sector. The Notpla sachets are created from a seaweed-based material and organically biodegrade in around six weeks. The sustainable sachets are opened just like traditional sachets and can be tossed into the home compost or even a normal waste bin, to fully decompose.



Feb-2019: Heinz signed an agreement with Nissin Foods Group, a Japanese food company that specializes in the production and sale of convenience food and instant noodles. Under the agreement, Heinz was offered a platform by Nissin to distribute and make its global product portfolio available to Indian consumers.



Apr-2018: Heinz released its first-ever tomato ketchup with no added sugar or salt. This new table sauce only has 0.06g of salt and 45 calories per 100g, compared with the original’s 1.8g of salt and 102kcals. This release allowed Heinz to offer healthier options to its customers.



Apr-2018: Unilever released Hellmann’s REAL Ketchup, ketchup sweetened with honey and containing six ingredients: tomato puree, honey, white wine vinegar, onion powder, spices, and salt. This was released for the first time in the U.S. The new ketchup was made available country-wide in 14 oz., 20 oz. and 32 oz. bottles, and were put on sale under the Best Foods brand west of the Rocky Mountains.



