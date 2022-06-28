United States $14.67 Bn Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Markets to 2027 Featuring Key Players - ABB, Aethon, Amazon.com, Cisco Systems, Fanuc, Geckosytems International, & Google

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT) (2022-2027) by Component, Software, Platform, Service, Application., Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT) is estimated to be USD 4.97 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.67 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.17%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT) stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd, Aethon Inc, Amazon.Com Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Fanuc Corp, Geckosytems International Corp, Google Inc, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT). Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT) using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Adoption by E-Commerce Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Application Areas Owing to Integration of Robots with Various Technologies

4.1.3 Short Payback Period and ROI

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Research & Development

4.2.2 Long Process of New Product Development

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Demand of Robots in Education Sector

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Implementation of High-Quality and Reliable Robots and Testing Them With Suitable Solutions

4.4.2 Data Security and Interoperability Issues



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sensors

6.3 Actuators

6.4 Power Source

6.5 Control Systems

6.6 Other (Electrical, Electronic and Mechanical)



7 US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Real Time Streaming Analytics

7.3 Security Solution

7.4 Data Management

7.5 Remote Monitoring System

7.6 Network Bandwidth Management



8 US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Device Management Platform

8.3 Application Management Platform

8.4 Network Management Platform



9 US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Professional Services

9.2.1 Deployment and Integration

9.2.2 Support and Maintenance

9.2.3 Consulting Services

9.3 Managed Services



10 US Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Collaborative Industrial Robots

10.2.1 Automotive

10.2.2 Electronics

10.2.3 Food and Beverages

10.2.4 Others

10.3 Service Sector

10.3.1 Personal Services

10.3.1.1 Domestic

10.3.1.2 Entertainment

10.3.1.3 Others

10.3.2 Professional Services

10.3.2.1 Defense and Security

10.3.2.2 Field

10.3.2.3 Medical

10.3.2.4 Underwater

10.3.2.5 Logistics

10.3.2.6 Tel



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd

12.2 Aethon Inc

12.3 Amazon.Com Inc

12.4 Cisco Systems Inc

12.5 Fanuc Corp

12.6 Geckosytems International Corp

12.7 Google Inc

12.8 Honda Motors Co. Ltd

12.9 Intel Corp

12.10 Irobot Corp

12.11 Kuka AG

12.12 Northrop Grumman Corp

12.13 Omron Adept Technologies Inc

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

12.16 Yaskawa Electric Corp

