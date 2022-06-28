Udlodning af acontoudbytte for andet kvartal / første halvår 2022

Bestyrelsen i Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest har godkendt udlodninger for andet kvartal / første halvår af 2022.

De optjente udlodninger er vist i nedenstående tabel. Tallene er opgjort i DKK pr. investeringsbevis.

ISINAndelsklasse/afdelingDKK pr. bevis Periode
DK0060804136European CLO Investment Grade DKK5 DKK2. kvartal 2022
DK0060804052European CLO Opportunity KL12 DKK2. kvartal 2022
DK0061149036European High Yield DKK14 DKK 1. halvår 2022

Tidsplan
05.07.2022 - Udbyttet fragår, og investeringsbeviserne handles uden udbytte
07.07.2022 - Udbyttet er til disposition på investors konto

