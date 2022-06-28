Udlodning af acontoudbytte for andet kvartal / første halvår 2022

Bestyrelsen i Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest har godkendt udlodninger for andet kvartal / første halvår af 2022.
De optjente udlodninger er vist i nedenstående tabel. Tallene er opgjort i DKK pr. investeringsbevis.
|ISIN
|Andelsklasse/afdeling
|DKK pr. bevis
|Periode
|DK0060804136
|European CLO Investment Grade DKK
|5 DKK
|2. kvartal 2022
|DK0060804052
|European CLO Opportunity KL
|12 DKK
|2. kvartal 2022
|DK0061149036
|European High Yield DKK
|14 DKK
|1. halvår 2022
Tidsplan
05.07.2022 - Udbyttet fragår, og investeringsbeviserne handles uden udbytte
07.07.2022 - Udbyttet er til disposition på investors konto
Fonde
DK0060804052 – ACAECO – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity KL
DK0060804136 – ACACIGDKK – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Invest Grade DKK
DK0061149036 – ACKEHY – Accunia Invest European High Yield (KL)
Kontaktperson
Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070. Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på https://accunia.com/businesses/investments-funds. Store Regnegade 5, 1, 1110 København K, tlf. 33 32 70 70, contact@accunia.com