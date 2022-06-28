The Global Spine Bone Stimulators Market size is expected to reach $626.2 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spine Bone Stimulators Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Device Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289292/?utm_source=GNW

It can be internal or external. These devices are usually worn following a spinal fusion. During a spinal fusion, a bone stimulator is employed. Spine bone stimulators, as well as spinal equipment (plates, rods, and screws) and bone grafts, are used during spinal fusion surgery. These stimulators transmit low-level electrical signals to the fusion region, stimulating the body’s natural bone process of healing, which is slowed in at-risk individuals, thus preventing delayed or non-union of spine fractures.



According to a report released by the United Spinal Association in August 2020, approximately 296,000 Americans are living with spinal cord injury, and approximately 17,900 new spinal injury cases are reported each year, with men accounting for roughly 78 percent of new spinal cord injury cases.



The purpose of spine fusion is to create stability throughout the disc space by joining two freely moving bones and causing them to fuse. This procedure is in direct opposition to how healthy spinal segments should function. When a spinal disc is fully worn out, a spinal bone is fractured, or the vertebrae are slipping on each other, they must be supported and maintained. Surgeons disagree on the ideal way, but much as a cast permits a broken bone to mend, the bones in the spine would not join together unless they have been held still.



COVID-19 Impact



The Spine Bone Stimulator market is expected to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the detection and treatment of spinal injury in 2020 since it reduced the number of road traffic accidents and outdoor sports activities. Due to a sharp drop in elective surgeries, a ban on organized sports, the momentary shutdown of O&P clinics, hospital availability restricted to non-essential care, limited access to clinics, and slowed in-patient flow and referrals, the pandemic is anticipated to have a short-term negative impact on the bone growth stimulators market. However, crucial European markets, as well as China, are showing indications of recovery.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing demand of the non-invasive treatment for spine treatment



One of the primary factors encouraging the use of such stimulators around the world is the rising incidence of bone illnesses, which is boosting the market growth. Osteoporosis is a leading cause of fractures all over the world. More than 8.9 million fractures are predicted to occur each year, affecting 75 million people in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Furthermore, rising diagnoses of such disorders, as well as the quick development of technologically sophisticated solutions for effective treatment, would aid market growth.



Emerging markets and increased R&D activities, along with increasing number of product launches



The bone growth stimulators market is likely to offer considerable prospects in emerging economies. As a result of these factors, many physicians, doctors, and health care workers are becoming more aware of the latest treatments available for spine bone stimulators and bone healing, including an increasing number of patients, an increase in healthcare spending, federal programs to support the healthcare market, and a strengthening of export markets. Furthermore, many individuals from mature economies are expected to travel to these emerging markets for medical care due to significant cost savings.



Market Restraining Factors



High pill loads cause poor medication compliance in patients.



Adherence failure is a severe problem that impacts not only the individual but also the healthcare system. Medication non-adherence causes significant disease progression, death, and higher healthcare expenses in patients. Adherence is likely to be affected by several factors. Patient, the provider, and health-care-system issues, as well as interactions between them, could be addressed as adherence barriers. To enhance drug adherence, it would require identifying individual obstacles for each patient and using appropriate ways to overcome them. Physicians, pharmacists, and nurses, for example, play an important role in improving patient medication adherence in their daily practices.



Device Type Outlook



Based on Device Type, the market is segmented into Non-Invasive and Invasive. The Invasive segment registered a substantial revenue share in the spine bone stimulators market in 2021. External bone growth stimulation gadgets are placed outside the skin following spinal fusion and do not require medical implantation or extraction. The goal is to increase bone formation and enhance fracture healing by inducing osteogenesis. Direct current is given immediately to the fractured site via an implanted electrode in invasive systems.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others. The Hospital segment garnered the highest revenue share in the spine bone stimulators market in 2021. As a result of an increase in the amount of orthopedic procedures performed in the hospitals. It employs bone growth stimulation materials for a variety of procedures, including spine surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, dental practices, and bone fractures. The key factors driving the growth of the bone growth stimulators market for hospitals are the benefits of bone growth stimulation product lines placed above equivalents, the increasing patient population, rising procedural quantities of orthopedic surgeries, and growing awareness of bone growth stimulation products.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America segment procured the largest revenue share in the spine bone stimulators market in 2021. The spinal bone stimulator market is expected to develop due to an increase in the geriatric population, more patient awareness regarding safe spine fusion surgeries, and an increase in the incidence of spinal illnesses such as osteoporosis and arthritis.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include DJO Global, Inc. (Enovis), Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc., Elizur Corporation, Ossatec Benelux BV, IGEA S.p.A., ManaMed Inc., Theragen, Inc., Intelligent Implants, and Orchid Medical, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Spine Bone Stimulators Market



May-2022: Orthofix Medical received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration for AccelStim bone healing treatment Class III device. The AccelStim device offers an effective and safe nonsurgical therapy for demonstrating fresh fractures and for fractures that have not to cure.



Mar-2022: Zimmer Biomet signed an agreement with Biocomposites, an international medical device enterprise. Together the companies aimed to solely administer its Genex bone graft replacement with its new combining system and provide options in the US orthopedic industry. Additionally, genex bone graft substitute tools to surgeons to proceed in business to mitigate enhancement and pain the capacity of life for consumers across the world.



Feb-2022: DJO extended its partnership with the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society, an experienced society composed of authorized athletic coaches working in professional football. Through this partnership, the entities aimed to promote athlete health through schemes such as join the Club, DJO’s precautionary uplifting scheme for high school sportspersons.



Sep-2021: DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation unveiled MedShape DynaNail Hybrid Fusion System. The DynaNail Hybrid adaptive, active healing to deliver cutting-edge, creative automation to patients that would get them back on their feet earlier and keep them effective for longer.



Apr-2021: Orthofix Medical signed an agreement to commercialize the innovative suite of IGEA, cartilage, and soft tissue stimulation products in the U.S and Canada. Through this agreement, Orthofix has the right to attempt U.S Food and Drug Administration commercialization and acceptance of IGEA’s policy on orthopedic products, which are not presently accessible in the U.S.



Nov-2018: DJO came into a partnership with SirenMD, a technology platform that powers athlete health by connecting the trainers, physicians, and loved ones who treat them. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to address some of the medical carelessness with an integrated telecommunications platform and enhance complete patient healthcare.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Device Type



• Non-Invasive



• Invasive



By End User



• Hospitals



• Specialty Clinics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• DJO Global, Inc. (Enovis)



• Zimmer Biomet



• Orthofix Medical Inc.



• Elizur Corporation



• Ossatec Benelux BV



• IGEA S.p.A.



• ManaMed Inc.



• Theragen, Inc.



• Intelligent Implants



• Orchid Medical, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289292/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________