Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Market Report 2022: Insights, Epidemiology and Forecasts 2019-2032 - Focus on Japan, United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Biliary Tract Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Biliary Tract Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Biliary Tract Cancer market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets.

The report also covers current Biliary Tract Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Diagnosis



For a definitive diagnosis, patients usually undergo endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography and several procedures named as cytology, brushing, FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridization)-polisomy, biopsy, ultrasonography, choledochoscopy, cholangioscopy, chromoendoscopy, confocal endoscopy, narrow-band imaging. MRI, CT, endoscopic ultrasonography, or 18FDG PET-CT cannot definitively demonstrate the stricture's neoplastic nature.



Endoscopic ultrasonography-guided fine-needle aspiration demonstrated good diagnostic performance for discriminating benign versus malignant biliary strictures and without apparent risk of tumor seeding linked with the procedure. As for iCCA, the risk of tumor seeding after transperitoneal biopsy of pCCA is based on limited evidence.

The role of FISH-polisomy in detecting CCA in patients with PSC has been questioned by a meta-analysis due to its limited sensitivity. Better markers are therefore required for early CCA detection. In this regard, serum CA19-9 levels can be helpful for the detection of CCA. However, the CA19-9 serum level is biased by elevation due to cholangitis and cholestasis and is undetectable in Lewis-antigen-negative patients.



Treatment



Surgical treatments are the only potentially curative therapeutic options for all the subtypes of CCA. However, the majority of CCA patients are diagnosed at late-stage disease, and nearly more than one-fourth of patients considered resectable are found to be unresectable during explorative laparotomy. Few more aggressive surgical approaches and improved radiologic techniques have resulted in improved R0 (tumor-free margins) resection rates, but recurrence rates remain high.



As per the ESMO guidelines, adjuvant therapy (radiotherapy, chemoradiotherapy, or chemotherapy alone) may be offered to patients to understand that the evidence base is weak and only after a risk-benefit assessment; participation in clinical trials should be encouraged. Patients with the initially inoperable and non-metastatic disease should be discussed at the multidisciplinary tumor board to salvage surgery in the event of a good response to systemic and/or locoregional treatment, including participation in clinical trials.



As a part of palliative treatment, systemic chemotherapy is the treatment of choice for patients with locally advanced or inoperable disease - combination chemotherapy for PS 0-1 patients and monotherapy for PS 2 patients. Cisplatin/gemcitabine is the reference chemotherapy regimen for good PS (0-1) patients, and oxaliplatin may be substituted for cisplatin where there is a concern about renal function.

Gemcitabine monotherapy can also be considered for PS 2 patients. A systematic review of trials concluded insufficient evidence is available to recommend second-line chemotherapy. In medical practice, a fluoropyrimidine-based regimen is often used when gemcitabine-based treatment fails.



Biliary Tract Cancer Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Biliary Tract Cancer report encloses the detailed analysis of Biliary Tract Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Biliary Tract Cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs



The report provides the details of the emerging therapies under the late and mid-stage of development for Biliary Tract Cancer treatment.



Biliary Tract Cancer Market Outlook



The Biliary Tract Cancer market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Biliary Tract Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Biliary Tract Cancer market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Key Findings



The Biliary Tract Cancer market size in the 7MM is expected to change during the study period 2019-2032. The therapeutic market of Biliary Tract Cancer in the seven major markets is expected to increase during the study period (2019-2032). In 2021, the total market size of Biliary Tract Cancer was USD 480 million which is expected to rise during the study period (2019-2032).



The total market size of BTC by therapies for early stage disease in the year 2021 was 44.84 million which is expected to grow during the study period (2019-2032) in the 7MM.



Biliary Tract Cancer Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Biliary Tract Cancer's key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing patent details, and other information for Biliary Tract Cancer emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Biliary Tract Cancer



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In a report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



KOL-Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SMEs ' opinions working in the Biliary Tract Cancer domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Biliary Tract Cancer market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Drug-class Share (%) Distribution of BTC in 2019

3.2. Drug-class Share (%) Distribution of BTC in 2032



4. Executive Summary of Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC)

4.1. Key Events



5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Classification of Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC)

6.3. Staging

6.4. Signs and Symptoms

6.5. Causes and Risk Factors

6.6. Pathophysiology

6.7. Genetic Findings in BTC

6.8. Biomarkers

7. Diagnosis of Biliary Tract Cancer

7.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.3. Differential diagnosis

7.4. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.4.1. Diagnostic guidelines by The International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA) for iCCA

7.4.2. ESMO clinical practice guidelines for Biliary Tract Cancer

7.4.3. SEOM clinical guidelines for biliary tract cancer



8. Current Treatment Practices of Biliary Tract Cancer

8.1. Treatment of Biliary Tract Cancer

8.1.1. Treatment Algorithm

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

8.2.1. The British Society of Gastroenterology guidelines on the management of cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)

8.2.2. International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA) on the Management of iCCA

8.2.3. ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for Treatment and Follow-up for Biliary Tract Cancer

8.2.4. NCCN Guidelines for Hepatobiliary Cancer 2020



9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumption and Rationale

9.3. Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM

9.3.1. Total Incident Cases of Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) in the 7MM

9.4. Epidemiology Scenario in the United States

9.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) in the United States

9.4.2. Age-specific Cases of Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) in the United States

9.4.3. Mutation-specific Cases of Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) in the United States

9.4.4. Stage-specific Cases of Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) in the United States

9.4.5. Total Treated Cases of Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) by line of therapies in the United States

9.5. Epidemiology Scenario in EU-5

9.6. Epidemiology Scenario in Japan



10. Patient Journey



11. Key Endpoints in Biliary Tract Cancer Clinical Trials



12. Marketed Therapies

12.1. Pemazyre (Pemigatinib): Incyte Corporation

12.1.1. Drug Description

12.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.1.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

12.1.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

12.2. Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib): Loxo Oncology/Bayer

12.3. Rozlytrek (entrectinib): Roche/Genentech

12.4. Truseltiq (Infigratinib): QED Therapeutics

12.5. Tibsovo (ivosidenib): Agios Pharmaceuticals/ Servier Pharmaceuticals



13. Emerging Therapies

13.1. Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.2. Other developmental activities

13.1.3. Clinical Development

13.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.2. Imfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

13.3. Futibatinib (TAS-120): Taiho Oncology

13.4. Melphalan: Delcath Systems

13.5. E7090 (tasurgratinib): Eisai

13.6. TT-00420: TransThera Sciences (Nanjing)

13.7. ARQ 087 (Derazantinib): Basilea Pharmaceutica

13.8. Lenvima (lenvatinib): Eisai and Merck & Co

13.9. Zanidatamab: Zymeworks and BeiGene



14. Conjoint Analysis



15. Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC): 7 Major Market Analysis

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Market Outlook

15.3. Market Size of Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) in the 7MM



16. Market Access and Reimbursement

16.1. Reimbursement

16.2. Key HTA decisions

16.3. Patient Access Programs



17. KOL Views



18. Market Drivers



19. Market Barriers



20. SWOT Analysis



21. Unmet Needs



22. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Incyte Corporation

Loxo Oncology

Bayer

Roche

Genentech

QED Therapeutics

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Servier Pharmaceuticals

Merck Sharp & Dohme

AstraZeneca

Taiho Oncology

Delcath Systems

Eisai

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing)

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Zymeworks

BeiGene

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbcsrr