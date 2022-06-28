Insellerate's Innovative New Solution AgentConnect Helps Retail Loan Officers Close Loans

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insellerate, a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solutions to the mortgage lending and real estate industries, today announced the launch of its new AgentConnect solution. This powerful solution takes co-branded marketing to a new level to increase collaboration and transform partner relationships with innovative automation and dynamic content.

In today's constantly changing mortgage market with rising rates, low inventory, heightened competition, and lower origination volumes, retail lenders are looking for strategic solutions to drive purchase volumes by enhancing relationships with real estate agents and other industry partners.

For years Insellerate has been delivering its robust solutions to help consumer-direct lenders drive demand and close more loans. Insellerate has been passionately working behind the scenes to provide this award-winning technology to help retail leaders do the same in today's challenging purchase market. It has officially launched AgentConnect, where thousands of retail loan officers are currently closing more loans through the Insellerate platform powered with AgentConnect.

AgentConnect takes Co-Branded marketing to a new level by automatically delivering dynamic open house flyers, property websites, and landing pages instantly through MLS data in real-time, which is auto-generated and compliantly displayed, including loan officer's specific loan and pricing options. AgentConnect fosters dynamic relationships with partners through innovative campaigns that drive results while delivering full transparency through the buyer/borrower journey. Work with partners like never before by taking the guesswork out of manually creating flyers, struggling to find content and images, and worrying about including compliance requirements.

It has never been easier to add value to your partners while driving new purchase business with Insellerate's AgentConnect.

Insellerate's award-winning platform powered with AgentConnect enables loan officers to engage more effectively, resulting in higher lead conversion rates, lower origination costs, and more closed loans. Insellerate is the first in any industry to deliver a complete Modern CRM, Lead Management, and Engagement platform via a dynamic mobile application. This provides access to critical loan information without using a computer or logging into a loan origination system (LOS), which radically improves borrower retention and conversion rates. Now with AgentConnect and Insellerate's industry-leading mobile app, they can provide the most complete package for retail loan officers.

###

About Insellerate

Insellerate helps lenders close more loans through better borrower engagement. The mortgage industry's most innovative marketing and sales engagement platform, we deliver dynamic technology, strategy, and content for every channel of your business to ensure engagement throughout the borrower's Journey. Insellerate integrates with the software powering your business today and into the future. Insellerate is a highly scalable, configurable, modern platform that accelerates sales and generates repeat business. SOC 2 and SSAE 18 certified, Insellerate is built to satisfy the most closely regulated businesses, including banks with mortgage subsidiaries. For more information, visit www.insellerate.com. Or Contact us at 855-973-1646.

Insellerate Media Contact

Michael Hammond, JD, CMT

NexLevel Advisors LLC

Media Contact for

734-775-4879

mhammond@nexleveladvisors.com

