Fortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting and announces the appointment of an additional Director to the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) hereby announces the voting results at the Company’s annual general meeting held on June 27, 2022 and announces the appointment of an additional Director to the Board.



A total of 138,713,814 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 47.48 percent of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought before the meeting including the appointment of auditors and the election of management’s nominees as directors.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Jorge Ganoza Durant 104,658,257 (99.26%) 780,272 (0.74%) David Laing 80,580,329 (76.42%) 24,858,201 (23.58%) Mario Szotlender 104,351,248 (98.97%) 1,087,282 (1.03%) David Farrell 87,371,942 (82.87%) 18,066,588 (17.13%) Alfredo Sillau 89,962,016 (85.32%) 15,476,514 (14.68%) Kylie Dickson 102,933,091 (97.62%) 2,505,438 (2.38%) Kate Harcourt 104,445,839 (99.06%) 992,690 (0.94%)

Fortuna is also pleased to announce that after the annual general meeting, the Board approved the appointment of Ms. Salma Seetaroo as an additional Director of the Company. Salma brings her skills and experience in commodities, financing, investment banking and project development in West Africa. She has spent the last 17 years working on debt, equity and special situations investments in Africa as an investment banker. Salma is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Cashew Coast, an integrated cashew business located in Côte d’Ivoire, with two processing factories employing over 1,000 people, primarily women, and supporting approximately 5,000 farmers. She currently sits on the board of GoviEx Uranium Inc., a Canadian mineral resource company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, which is focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa, and is also a member of the Global Advisory Board of the Bayes Business School, City University London, UK, where she earned an Executive MBA. Salma started her career as a City solicitor with the global law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright in London.

David Laing, Chair of the Board of Fortuna, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to extend Salma a warm welcome to our team. Her extensive business and operational experience in Africa will complement our Board’s capabilities as Fortuna continues to position itself as a leading global precious metals mining company with operations in Latin America and West Africa.”

Mr. Jorge Ganoza, co-founder, President, CEO & Director of Fortuna, commented on the appointment of Ms. Seetaroo, “Salma´s knowledge, skill and experience in investment banking and business development in West Africa complement our Board’s capacity to steward the company as we expand our presence in West Africa, one of the most prolific gold producing regions in the world. This year, West Africa is planned to contribute approximately 100,000 ounces to our gold production, which represents 27% of consolidated gold equivalent ounces. In 2022, the region will receive 71% of our capital investment budget of $244 million. We have seeded brownfield and greenfield opportunities to continue expanding gold production in the region in the coming years.”

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

