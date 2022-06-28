Sisco Sapena agrees to purchase 120,200 shares of Lleida.net and will control more than 35% of the company

MADRID, Spain, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO and founder of Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN), Sisco Sapena, has reached an agreement with an institutional investor to acquire off-market a new package of 120,200 shares.



The purchase, which has been signed today by both parties, will take place at a price of 2.93 euros per share, which will become the property of SSI Investering, a company controlled by Sapena, for a total of just over 352,000 euros.



The sale will be executed in the next few days and will be duly communicated to the market in accordance with the corresponding legal procedures.



After the transaction, Sapena will control 35.33 percent of Lleida.net.



Last week, Lleida.net distributed dividends worth 247,000 euros net to its shareholders, the third consecutive year that the company has distributed profits.



The company currently has 16,049,943 shares listed on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris and OTCQX in New York.



The company, founded in 1995, has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the sector at an international level.



More than 60 countries have recognized its inventions with 209 patents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most relevant in the industry worldwide.