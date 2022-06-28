Sydney, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Senegal-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The introduction of competition heralded a dramatic growth in the number of mobile subscribers.



Tigo’s parent company, MIC, in February 2017 aimed to sell the unit to the Wari Group for $129 million, and at the same time sell its 22% stake in Helios Towers Africa. Both transactions were in line with the company’s focus on developing fixed and mobile data services in markets where it had a strong market share.



The deal with Wari Group failed to progress, and Tigo Senegal was instead sold to the Saga Africa Holdings consortium, operating since then under the Free brand.



Free sold its passive infrastructure assets (including 1,220 sites) to Helios Towers in 2020, in turn securing a 15-year lease on the infrastructure. In mid-2021, Helios



Towers Senegal began a $200 million investment program aimed at upgrading telecom coverage in Senegal through to 2026. As with investments made by Sonatel in recent years, this commitment forms part of Helios Towers contributing to the 2025 Digital Senegal plan, which is aimed at implementing ICT measures to boost economic productivity in teh country.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Senegal-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW