The Europe commercial lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during 2022-2027

According to the European Environment Agency, cities in Northern and Western Europe have more green space than Southern and Eastern Europe. Therefore, the demand for lawn mowers is expected to be higher in Northern and Western Europe countries.



Landscaping practitioners in various European countries stress the profound usage of new and up-to-date technologies in the lawn care equipment or product segments. Leading industry companies are focused on offering lawn mowers in their product lineups that ideally have qualities like higher reliability, excellent running performance, and superior finishing results, all of which are projected to drive up demand in the approaching years.



The growing demand for landscaping services across golf courses, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the commercial lawn mowers industry in Europe. The landscaping industry is growing due to the rising commercial construction activities and the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the commercial lawn mower market in Europe.



Europe was the second-largest market for golf courses worldwide in 2021, accounting for approximately 20-25 percent, with North America taking first place. The UK, Germany, France, and Sweden are the key markets in terms of the number of golf courses, thereby contributing to the growth of the commercial lawn mowers market across Europe.



The growing influx of battery-powered products and multi-use equipment will transform the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The professional landscaping services within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects are looking for zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment, thereby fueling the demand for battery-powered mowers in the region. Vendors are working with rebate programs that incentivize governments to purchase sustainable equipment or existent trade-in fleet for battery-powered ones in the Europe Lawn Mower Market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Urban green spaces are expected to gain momentum across Europe as these are considered key contributors to sustainability. The EU’S 2030 biodiversity strategy aims at bringing green infrastructure back into cities.

• The Russia and Ukraine conflict is leading to the continuous rise in gasoline prices across Europe. In 2021, the EU imported nearly 45% of its gasoline from Russia. The high reliance on the latter is creating several challenges for the European market.

• Green roofs are also an efficient solution, and end-users have increasingly adopted this concept. Several initiatives by the German government have boosted the area under green roofs. In 2019, Germany added over 7,217,000 sq. m. of green roofs.

• According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), around 20% of the European territory and nearly 30% of the European population faces water stress during an average year. The situation is more difficult in Southwestern and Southern Europe, where the river discharge fell by 40% during summers. Hence, the water supply crisis in the region is expected to shift consumers towards alternative options such as artificial turfs that minimize water consumption, thereby affecting the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market.

• The commercial robotic lawn mowers are expected to add a revenue of $ 193 million from 2021 to 2027, owing to the growing demand for technology-driven products, as these offer better performance and convenience.

• The revenue from the gasoline-powered commercial lawn mowers is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2027 due to their high power and suitability for thick and tall grass.

• During the forecast period, the professional landscaping service providers are expected to add $562 million to the Europe commercial lawn mowers market.



Segmentation by Product

• Ride-On

• Walk-Behind

• Robotic



Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gasoline-Powered

• Electric Cordless

• Electric Corded

• Propane-Powered



Segmentation by End-User

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

• Government & Others



Segmentation by Drive Type

• RWD

• FWD

• AWD

• Manual Drive



Segmentation by Start Type

• Key Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start



Segmentation by Blade Type

• Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades

• Cylinder Blades



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



Segmentation by Region

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Poland

o Switzerland

o Finland

o Austria



EUROPE COMMERCIAL LAWN MOWER MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options

• Powering commercial lawn mowers with alternative fuel options is one of the effective ways to minimize petroleum consumption, thereby reducing the harmful emissions and the negative impact on the environment.

• To cut down the environmental pollution, the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers is increasingly gaining momentum.

• Propane, CNG, and Biodiesel are some of the other alternatives to gasoline lawnmowers as these minimize environmental pollution due to their cleaner-burning nature.



Development of Li-ion Batteries

• Customers increasingly demand technologies that take less time to charge and last longer on a single charge. Hence, several innovations in developing Li-ion batteries are researched to enhance their efficiency.

• Battery systems and battery technology will have a significant impact on purchasing behavior. Professional users prefer to have a single battery system that powers all cordless devices, increasing reliance on Li-ion batteries and driving the market growth during the forecast period.

• The prices of Li-ion batteries have reduced by around 97% since 1991 and are expected to decline further, thereby supporting the demand for battery-based commercial lawn mowers in the market.



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• The Europe commercial lawn mower market is dominated by vendors such as Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota Corporation, MTD Products, STIGA, and The Toro Company.

• Investments in product development, introducing advanced technologies, and developing strategic relationships with major distributors and retailers are the key strategies to gain an edge in the highly competitive market.



Top Vendors

• Deere & Company

• Honda Motor Company

• Husqvarna Group

• KUBOTA Corporation

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA Group

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• AGCO Corporation

• AL-KO Gardentech

• ARIENS CO

• Altoz

• AS-Motor

• Bobcat Company

• Briggs & Stratton

• Chervon Group

• COBRA GARDEN

• Einhell Germany AG

• Emak S.p.A

• Generac Power Systems

• Grey Technology

• Greenworks Tools

• IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

• Makita

• Masport

• Positecgroup

• Stanley Black & Decker

• STIHL

• The SUMEC Group Corp.

• The Grasshopper Company

• Textron Inc.

• Techtronic Industries

• WALKER MANUFACTURING

• YAMABIKO

• ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. WHAT IS THE MARKET SIZE OF THE EUROPE COMMERCIAL LAWN MOWERS MARKET?

2. WHAT IS THE GROWTH RATE OF THE EUROPE COMMERCIAL LAWN MOWERS MARKET?

3. WHAT ARE THE GROWTH FACTORS IN THE EUROPE COMMERCIAL LAWN MOWERS MARKET?

4. WHO ARE THE KEY VENDORS IN THE EUROPE COMMERCIAL LAWN MOWERS MARKET?

5. WHICH COUNTRY HOLDS THE LARGEST SHARE IN THE EUROPE COMMERCIAL LAWN MOWERS MARKET?

