Sydney, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Lithuania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





Operator investment has been focussed on fibre broadband and mobile network upgrades. Fibre is now by far the dominant fixed broadband platform, with the number of DSL and cable connections in steady decline.



A number of alternative operators offer services although the incumbent Telia Lithuania remains the dominant player in the fixed-line and broadband sectors.



SIM card penetration is relatively high for the region, with a growing proportion of subscribers being on higher-ARPU contract plans. While LTE services are available nationally, operators have made steady investments in 5G, with Telia being the first MNO to launch a commercial 5G service earlier in 2022. The regulator has helped the network operators to develop 5G by allowing them to repurpose spectrum in the 2.1GHz and 2.4GHz bands. After some delay, the regulator is expected to complete the auction of spectrum in the 700MHz and 3.4GHz bands later in 2022. Service obligations on the licensees include the provision of services to the five main cities by the end of 2023.



Total revenue from the electronic communications sector increased 4.1% in 2021, year-on-year, showing the fastest growth since 2016. Revenue growth in the mobile sector was driven mainly from mobile broadband services.



This report provides an overview of Lithuania’s fixed-line telecom sector. It includes a variety of statistics from the regulator and the main players, as well as an overview of regulatory developments and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report reviews the highly developed mobile market, covering the major operators, regulatory developments, mobile technologies, and services. The report also offers a wide range of statistical data on the fixed and wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts.



Key developments:

Telia launches a 2Gb/s fibre-based broadband service;

Bité Group contracts Ericsson through to 2028 as the sole vendor for 5G covering Lithuania and Latvia;

Regulator proceeds with 700MHz and 3.4GHz spectrum auctions for 5G, allows 2.1GHz and 2.4GHz spectrum to be repurposed for 5G;

Telia aiming to close down 3G network by end-2022;

Telia launches commercial 5G services;

Tele2 launches fibre broadband services in Vilnius;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to December 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:

Telia Lietuvos (Telia Lithuania), Bité Lithuania, Vinita, Balticum TV, Tele 2, Cgates.



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Lithuania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW