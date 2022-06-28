New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stretch Marks Treatment Market: Segmented: By Treatment, By End User, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288824/?utm_source=GNW

Stretch marks are indentations on your stomach, breasts, hips, buttocks, and thighs that appear over time. Stria is the name for these long, thin, rippling marks. You undoubtedly wish stretch marks would fade away if you have them. These grooves or lines in your skin aren’t dangerous to your health, but they are unsightly. They may fade over time or with the help of specific medicines and procedures, even though they’ll never truly go gone. Stretch marks appear when your body expands rapidly for whatever reason. Your skin can’t keep up with the pace. Collagen is a protein that improves the elasticity of your skin. If your skin lacks sufficient hydration, the markings may appear when it expands.



Market Highlights

Stretch Marks Treatment Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.3% in 2031.



The development is being fueled by factors such as rising obesity rates due to the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and rising cosmetic concerns among pregnant women. Stretch marks impact women during and after pregnancy, as well as other persons in their adolescent years. They’re also common in persons who gain or lose weight suddenly. Furthermore, seeing stretch marks following a period of rapid growth among teenagers is significantly boosting the industry.



Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market: Segments

Topical Products segment is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on Treatment, the global Stretch Marks Treatment Market is fragmented into Topical Products, Laser, and Microdermabrasion. When compared to other treatments on the market, the topical products segment is on the rise. Stretch marks induced by pregnancy are routinely treated with topical treatments. Pregnant women are increasingly being advised to use these products by doctors. Furthermore, medical guidance along with increased consumer acceptance is likely to boost the market in the foreseeable years.



Home-Use segment is projected to lead with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market is classified on the basis of End User into Hospital, Clinic, Speciality Dermatology Centers, and Home-Use. Owing to the simple availability of home-use items and changing client preferences, the home-use category holds a leadership position and is projected to keep it in the near future. Because of the growing customer preference for specialists delivering expert guidance on dermatology procedures, specialty dermatology facilities are likely to outperform all others in terms of growth rate.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Cases of Obesity-Associated Stretch Marks Treatment in the healthcare



Stretch marks are becoming more common as a result of obesity, which is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, rising aesthetic awareness among individuals, particularly among pregnant women, along with a large range of products that cater to practically every need and price, is positively influencing the stretch mark treatment industry. The enthusiastic players in the global stretch mark treatment market are pursuing the inorganic road of acquisitions in order to extend their coverage and add to their product range. They’re also investing in the development of new and improved items.



Growing number of plastic surgeries will impact the market positively



The market for stretch mark therapy will grow as people become more interested in plastic surgery. Stretch mark treatment will also benefit from rising disposable money and increased awareness of skincare goods such as cosmetics. Along with this, the market’s growth rate will be aided by the growing geriatric population and the desire for increased treatment product production rates.



Restraint

Significantly priced Stretch Marks Treatment



The high costs involved with the treatment technique will slow the market’s development rate. The stretch mark treatment industry will be challenged by a shortage of experienced specialists and a lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies.



Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market: Key Players

Laboratoires Expanscience

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Clarins Group

Merz North America

Syneron Medical Ltd.

E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Centre Light Solutions, LLC

Basq Skincare

Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd

Ellipse A/S

Other Prominent Players



Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market: Regions

Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Owing to the rising disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles, Asia Pacific is the leading segment. In addition, one key trend in the business is the emergence of internet shopping sites. Because of the increased awareness of cosmetic operations and fashion in North America, the region maintains a substantial portion of the industry. Consumers in the region have a lot of discretionary income, which is driving the stretch mark treatment industry. In North America, rising customer preference for these procedures is also propelling the market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Stretch Marks Treatment Market

The COVID-19 virus has spread to nearly every country on the earth since its discovery in December 2019, causing the World Health Organization to designate it as a public health emergency. This can be attributed to substantial disruptions in their manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of repeated precautionary lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by governments around the world. The market for stretch mark therapy is no exception.



Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

