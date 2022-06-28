Global Peptide Therapeutics Markets Report 2022-2028 Featuring Teva Pharma, Takeda Pharma, Sanofi, Pfizer, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Co, Bachem, & Amgen

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global peptide therapeutics market to grow with a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period from 2022-2028

The report on the global peptide therapeutics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The study on peptide therapeutics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on peptide therapeutics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global peptide therapeutics market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global peptide therapeutics market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the peptide therapeutics market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the peptide therapeutics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global peptide therapeutics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

Rising prevalence of metabolic disorder

Increasing pool of cancer patient

Restraints

Availability of substitutes

Opportunities

Increasing cancer populations across the globe with technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Peptide Therapeutics Market Highlights

2.2. Peptide Therapeutics Market Projection

2.3. Peptide Therapeutics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Peptide Therapeutics Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Marketing Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Route of Administration

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Peptide Therapeutics Market



4. Peptide Therapeutics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Marketing Type

5.1. Generic

5.2. Branded



6. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application

6.1. Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.2. Neurological Disorders

6.3. Metabolic Disorders

6.4. Cancer

6.5. Other Applications



7. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

7.1. Parenteral

7.2. Oral

7.3. Other Routes of Administration



8. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

