Large Format Printers Market: Segmented: By Ink Type ; By Technology ;, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

Large format printing necessitates the use of specialized production equipment that can accept print proportions that are larger than conventional. Its most usually fashioned as a flat wall hanging, although it can also be made to fold or stand-alone in some situations. It sprays ink onto the specified materials, similar to an inkjet printer, to swiftly generate quality prints with immaculate detail and accuracy. Banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpapers, and car images are just a few of the applications for large format printers.



Large Format Printers market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.6% in 2031.



Large format printers play an important part in the decor industry and are a lucrative and rapidly expanding business. The main advantage of these printers is their capacity to produce higher-quality photos and graphical presentations than ordinary printers. These printers provide the ideal document size and high picture quality necessary to print on the final media efficiently in home furnishing, décor, and car wrap applications.



Aqueous ink segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Large Format Printers Market is fragmented by ink type into Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, Others. Both offer advantages and disadvantages in terms of cost and overall picture quality. Aqueous ink takes much longer to dry and is not waterproof in most cases. Furthermore, when exposed to UV radiation, this sort of ink degrades. Although the solvent ink is waterproof and UV resistant, it emits extremely dangerous chemical vapors during the printing process, necessitating specific ventilation. UV cured ink, on the other hand, has a number of advantages: it dries practically instantly, is UV resistant, and has no substantial environmental impact.



Ink-based segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Large Format Printers market is segmented by technology into Ink-based, Toner-based. The rising use of inkjet large format printers for technical and CAD printing applications is one of the key reasons for the market’s higher growth rate. The architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries have traditionally favored laser printers because they use fewer colors and print faster than inkjet printers. However, as time has passed, inkjet printer manufacturers have begun to offer quicker inkjet printers with lower operating costs for big format printing, resulting in broad acceptance of inkjet printers in these industries. The replacement of toner-based printers with inkjet printers, which offer benefits such as low cost and low maintenance, is the reason for the decline in demand for toner-based printers.



Rising demand from various industries



Outdoor advertisements are printed on large/wide-format printers for in-house marketing or for an advertising agency with several clients. Large format printers are used by a variety of businesses throughout the world to create eye-catching and vivid images for advertising banners, posters, signs boards, billboards, and hoardings. To grab attention and maintain client interest, banners and billboards must contain detailed and clear graphics of good quality. Large format printers are used by marketers to create visually spectacular campaigns, such as posters and banner adverts, using high-quality images for usage in offices and public locations.



Used in different segments



Large format printers play an important part in the decor industry and are a lucrative and rapidly expanding business. The main advantage of these printers is their capacity to produce higher-quality photos and graphical presentations than ordinary printers. These printers provide the ideal document size and high picture quality necessary to print on the final media efficiently in home furnishing, décor, and car wrap applications. Large size printers assist architects in swiftly and precisely producing drawings.



High initial cost



Large format printers demand a significant initial expenditure in terms of installation and maintenance. Large-format printing necessitates the use of a variety of printing materials. Furthermore, large format printers consume a lot of electricity each year. The high running costs of large format printers are largely due to the printers’ design complexity and high ink prices.



Despite the fact that tier 1 manufacturers are now delivering big format printers at affordable prices, the high maintenance and operational costs remain the primary sources of concern. The advertising industry, which is a significant user of big format printers, is currently changing its attention from regular printers to super-wide format printers, which have high associated costs.



Global Large Format Printers market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. APAC accounted for XX percent of the market in 2021, and the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX percent over the next decade. China and India are the main textile suppliers; these nations have the greatest number of textile printing owners and marketers, as well as the largest base of textile manufacturers



Impact of Covid-19 on Large Format Printers Market

The COVID-19 epidemic forced the closure or partial closure of factories, warehouses, enterprises, and educational institutions around the world. Other lockdown tactics included stringent social distance rules, restricted travel, and restricted access to public spaces, restaurants, amusement parks, movie theatres, and shopping malls. Supply chain operations and logistics-related services were disrupted in almost every industry throughout the world. The expansion of the large format printer market was hampered by limited consumer and business spending, lockdown measures, and supply chain interruptions.



