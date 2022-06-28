Gypsum Market 2022 to Showing Impressive Growth, Readjusted size of US$ 22290 million by 2028 | [No. of pages: 93] Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, shares and strategies | by proficient market in

PUNE, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, “Gypsum Market “Size, Status and Market Insights,

Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral composed of calcium sulfate dihydrate, with the chemical formula CaSO. 4· 2H2O. It is widely mined and is used as a fertilizer and as the main constituent in many forms of plaster, blackboard/sidewalk chalk, and drywall.

Knauf (US Gypsum Corp)

Saint-Gobain (Continental Building Products)

National Gypsum

BNBM

Georgia Pacific

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd

American Gypsum

PABCO Gypsum

Etex (Siniat)

Chiyoda Ute

Jason

CSR

Gypsum is used for all types of buildings, both residential and non-residential, and for refurbishment as well as construction. Gypsum can be used for very beautiful, contemporary designs and structures, as well as for simple everyday items and processes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Gypsum market size is estimated to be worth US$ 17120 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 22290 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Plasterboard accounting for % of the Gypsum global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Partitions and the Lining of Walls segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The industry's main competitors are Knauf, Saint-Gobain and National Gypsum, their income accounted for 23.32%, 21.46% and 9.24% in 2019. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at more than 35 percent.

Plasterboard

Plaster Block

Gypsum Fibreboard

Decorative Plaster

Others

Partitions and the Lining of Walls

Ceilings

Roofs

Floors

Others

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

