Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2022-2032

Liposomes have been Widely Explored as Drug Carriers for Improving Therapeutic Agent Delivery



Liposomes have been widely explored as drug carriers for improving therapeutic agent delivery to target body sites. As a result, a number of breakthroughs have been achieved, possibly making this technology helpful for the treatment of particular ailments. Liposomes increase medicine absorption while avoiding or minimising quick disintegration and adverse effects, prolonging the biological half-life and lowering toxicity. Liposomes are biocompatible, biodegradable, inert, and non-immunogenic lipids thus making them unique for as drug delivery carrier.



Due to their low immunogenicity, decreased toxicity, and capacity to carry larger cargo to target locations, liposomal formulations have witnessed a significant increase in scientific attention over the last decade, and have been demonstrated to be safer than viral vectors. Liposome-based drug delivery methods are used to administer anti-cancer, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory drugs, as well as therapeutic gene therapy.



Rising Awareness of Targeted Drug Delivery to Boost Market Growth



The rise in awareness of targeted drug delivery, an increase in cancer occurrences, and an increase in the functionalities of liposomes are likely to drive the growth of the liposomal medicines market in the forecast year. The increase in the price of liposomal drug delivery devices, on the other hand, is projected to challenge liposomal drug delivery devices industry expansion over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the growing adoption of liposomes in clinics due to their low toxicity and great efficacy will give further prospects for the liposomal pharmaceuticals market to develop in the future years. The rapid half-life cycle of liposomes, on the other hand, might hinder the market for liposomal medications in the near future.



North America liposomal drug delivery devices market is anticipated to lead the worldwide liposomal drug delivery market in 2022, and it is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period, owing to increased demand from the United States. Treatment of patients with ovarian cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma, and fungal infections are among the major treatments driving regional market expansion. Furthermore, Asia Pacific liposomal drug delivery devices are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032. Demand for Asia-Pacific liposomal drug delivery devices market is expected to be fueled by China, India, and Japan. With rising concerns of stibanate resistance, India accounts for around half of worldwide visceral leishmaniasis (VL) infections, which is likely to enhance regional growth over the projection period.



Segments Covered in the Report



Type

• Liposomal Doxorubicin

• Liposomal Paclitaxel

• Liposomal Amphotericin B



Technology

• Stealth Liposome Technology

• NonPEGylated Liposome Technology

• DepoFoam Liposome Technology



Application

• Fungal Diseases

• Cancer Therapy

• Pain Management

• Viral Vaccines

• Photodynamic Therapy



End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2022 to 2032



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie)

• Bavarian Nordic A/S

• Catalent, Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Kemwell Biopharma

• Lonza Group AG (Lonza)

• Merck KGaA

• Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer)

• Richter-Helm BioLogics

• Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

• Sanofi SA

• Serum Institute of India

• Siegfried Holding AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Wacker Biotech B.V.

• WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc



Overall world revenue for Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market will surpass US$4,091.1 million in 2022. Strong revenue growth is predicted through to 2032.



