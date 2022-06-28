Global Medical Suction Devices Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Suction Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Portability (Portable, Non- portable), by Vacuum Systems (Manual, Electrically Powered, Venturi), by End-use (Respiratory, Gastric, Wound Suction, Delivery Rooms), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical suction devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to a rise in the number of procedures, such as in vacuum-assisted deliveries, where suction devices are used. In addition, the decreasing price is making these devices affordable thereby advancing the penetration of these products.



The outbreak of COVID-19 in the year 2020 has positively impacted the market growth owing to the increased demand for critical care capacity and to support hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. As these, medical suction devices are used to provide suction and fluid removal during respiratory treatment in ICU admitted COVID-19 patients. Thus, the pandemic impact on the market will be long-lasting and create potential opportunities for market players during the forecast period.



In addition, a paradigm shift of consumers from traditional health care to advance home health care solutions, along with growing demand for emergency care and a rise in the geriatric population will drive market growth for medical suction devices. For instance, as per the WHO, the global population aged 65 and above is expected to increase from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. As the growing aging population is more susceptible to chronic respiratory conditions, thereby bolstering the market growth over the forecast period.



Medical Suction Devices Market Report Highlights

The non-portable devices segment accounted for the largest market share of 68.7% in 2021. The primary factor leading to its larger revenue share is due to surge in the number of hospitals and clinics where these devices are most widely used.

The electrically powered aspirator segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of around 47.8% in 2021. The availability of a wide variety of electrically powered devices suitable for various applications is contributing to the rapid growth of the segment.

The respiratory disease segment is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period. The swiftly rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases including asthma and bronchitis is creating the demand for suction devices.

In North America, the market accounted for a revenue share of around 29.1% in 2021 owing to the increasing use of suction devices in the treatment of chronic respiratory conditions as well as in surgical procedures.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Medical Suction Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List Of Key End Users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Rising Incidence Of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

3.5.1.2 Growing Need For Compact and Portable Devices

3.5.1.3 Declining Prices Of Medical Suction Devices Increasing Their Uptake In Emerging Countries

3.5.1.4 Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 Limited Reimbursement For Suction Devices

3.5.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Approvals For New Product Launches

3.6 Medical Suction Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces

3.6.2 Swot Analysis, by Pest

3.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Market & Post Pandemic Insights



Chapter 4 Medical Suction Devices Market: Segment Analysis, by Portability, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Portability market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Medical Suction Devices Market, by Portability, 2017 To 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

4.5.1 Portable Medical Suction Devices

4.5.1.1 Portable Medical Suction Devices Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

4.5.2 Non-Portable Medical Suction Devices

4.5.2.1 Non-Portable Medical Suction Devices Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)



Chapter 5 Medical Suction Devices Market: Segment Analysis, by Vacuum Systems, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Vacuum Systems Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Medical Suction Devices Market, by Vacuum Systems, 2017 To 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

5.5.1 Manual

5.5.1.1 Manual Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

5.5.2 Electrically Powered

5.5.2.1 Electrically Powered Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

5.5.3 Venturi

5.5.3.1 Venturi Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)



Chapter 6 Medical Suction Devices Market: Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Medical Suction Devices Market, by End Use, 2017 To 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

6.5.1 Respiratory

6.5.1.1 Respiratory Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

6.5.2 Gastric

6.5.2.1 Gastric Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

6.5.3 Wound Suction

6.5.3.1 Wound Suction Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

6.5.4 Delivery Rooms

6.5.4.1 Delivery Rooms Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)

6.5.5 Others

6.5.5.1 Others Market, 2017-2030 (Usd Million)



Chapter 7 Medical Suction Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Portability, by Vacuum Systems, and by End-Use 2017-2030 (Usd Million)



Chapter 8 Medical Suction Devices Market-Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.2.1 Innovators

8.2.2 Market Leaders

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.3.2 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

8.3.2.1 New Product Launch

8.3.2.2 Expansion

8.3.2.3 Acquisition

8.3.3 Market Entry Strategies

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

8.4.1.1 Company Overview

8.4.1.2 Financial Performance

8.4.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2 Precision Medical, Inc.

8.4.2.1 Company Overview

8.4.2.2 Financial Performance

8.4.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.3 Drive Medical

8.4.3.1 Company Overview

8.4.3.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.4 Integra Biosciences Ag

8.4.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.5 Medicop, Inc.

8.4.5.1 Company Overview

8.4.5.2 Financial Performance

8.4.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.6 Atmos Medizintechnik Gmbh & Co. Kg.

8.4.6.1 Company Overview

8.4.6.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4.6.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.7 Zoll Medical Corporation

8.4.7.1 Company Overview

8.4.7.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4.7.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.8 Welch Vacuum

8.4.8.1 Company Overview

8.4.8.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4.8.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.9 Laerdal Medical

8.4.9.1 Company Overview

8.4.9.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4.9.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.10 Labconco Corporation

8.4.10.1 Company Overview

8.4.10.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4.10.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.10 amsino International, Inc.

8.4.11.1 Company Overview

8.4.11.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4.11.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.12 Olympus Corporation

8.4.12.1 Company Overview

8.4.12.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4.12.3 Strategic Initiatives



