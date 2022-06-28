New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288936/?utm_source=GNW



The Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Report 2022-2032:



Growing Demand for Secure Packaging in the Pharmaceutical Industry



Counterfeit drugs have become a more severe threat to international supply chain risk management, causing enterprises millions and millions of dollars and putting patients’ health in jeopardy. In the battle against counterfeit products, secure packaging is essential. As a result, strict laws was designed to make sure that pharmaceutical package could never be reproduced simply. Pharmaceutical packaging producers may simply create secure packaging that fulfils regulatory criteria thanks to sophisticated anti-counterfeiting technology. Counterfeiters are attempting to enter legitimate supply networks in addition to making fake pharmaceuticals. This enables them to seize legitimate cargo and resell it for a profit. Packaging production during the “third shift” is another possible security concern in the drug supply chain. Contractors or their employees carry out clandestine production runs, which are subsequently sold to counterfeiters.



Segments Covered in this Report



Type

• Track and Trace

• Tamper-Evident

• Overt

• Covert

• Forensic



Application

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Industrial and Automotive

• Apparel & Footwear

• Electrical & Electronics

• Other Applications



Technologies

• Radio frequency identification tags (RFIDs)

• Barcodes

• Security Ink & Printing

• Smart Labels and Holograms

• Digital Encryption & Serialization

• Other Technologies



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• 3M Company

• Agfa Gevaert NV

• AlpVision SA

• Amcor plc

• Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

• Arjo AB

• Authentix, Inc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Catalent, Inc.

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Digimarc Corporation

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Giesecke & Devrient

• Impinj, Inc.

• Intelligent Label Solutions

• PharmaSecure Inc

• Sato Holdings Corporation

• SAVI Technology, Inc.

• Sicpa Holding S.A

• SML Group

• Systech International

• UFLEX Limited

• Zebra Technologies Corporation



