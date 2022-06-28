Stephen Shaya, M.D., to Receive Presidential Leadership Award From the FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association

NORFOLK, Va., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Managing Director of Akkad Holdings and Executive Servant Leader at J & B Medical, to receive Presidential Leadership Award from The FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association in Norfolk, VA. Karen Corrigan, President of the FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association, stated, "We are grateful for Dr. Shaya's leadership, vision, and passion for our service mission, and honored to present him this much-deserved recognition." Stephen Shaya, M.D., is receiving the Presidential Leadership Award for his outstanding dedication and support of the community outreach mission of the FBINCAAA. Dr. Shaya said, "Grateful for this special recognition from the FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association. Now more than ever, these community outreach programs are necessary to better coordinate the public safety efforts in our communities." He quoted Betsy Hodges: "True public safety requires a collaboration between law enforcement and the community."

The FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBINCAAA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that works in partnership with the FBI to promote public safety and security through community outreach, education, and service initiatives. The association provides training, resources, and governance oversight for nearly 60 local FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association Chapters representing more than 42,000 business, civic, religious, and community leaders across the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico. Our Annual National Awards Program recognizes and honors chapters and individuals whose contributions have advanced the mission and purpose of the organization.

Akkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J & B Medical. J & B is a world-class family of businesses that span across all aspects of medical-related care, including the following: insurance-covered products, national managed care contracts, medical-surgical products, retail home-care products, technology solutions, and serves as one of the largest third-party billers of consumable medical products in the United States. J & B owns HNC Virtual Care Solutions, which manages a telehealth company serving customers worldwide.

Stephen Shaya, M.D.

stephen@akkadholdings.com

