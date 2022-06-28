Global structured cabling market size is expected to touch USD 16.14 billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that worldwide structured cabling industry which stood at a valuation of USD 11.02 billion in 2021, is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.5% over 2022-2028 and accrue USD 16.14 billion by the forecast period end.





Furthermore, the research report provides comprehensive insights on the scope and size of market by evaluating various sub-subsegments, like solution type, cable type, application spectrum, and regional terrain. Besides, a thorough investigation of the competitive landscape, highlighting major players, upcoming contenders, and latest developments in this business sphere is furnished in the document.

Expanding communication infrastructure, notable developments in IT, alongside rising penetration of smart cities, and popularity of converged data centers are the major factors propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, growing adoption of IP based video surveillance systems, and increasing inclination towards LED lighting are likely to create lucrative prospects for market expansion during the analysis timeframe.

For the unversed, structured cabling is a flexible wire infrastructure that allows additions and modifications, thereby increasing system availability and better resilience to facilitate improved performance through smaller and standardized electrical units.

Despite the positive outlook, poor EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) impedance tolerance of UTP (unshielded twisted pair) cabling is a major challenge that industry players may have to overcome over the forecast duration.

Regional rundown: -

As per reliable estimates, North America structured cabling market share is anticipated to record a robust growth rate over the analysis timeframe, owing to rising prevalence of top players in the region, along with surging internet traffic per user, huge per capita IP traffic, and escalating adoption of smart homes in the region.

Competitive landscape summary: -

The Siemon Company, Corning Inc., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Panduit Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Legrand S.A., Belden Inc., Nexans S.A., and Reichle & De-Massari Holding AG are the prominent contenders influencing worldwide structured cabling industry trends.

The aforementioned industry players are undertaking strategies like collaborations, acquisitions, and new launches in order to amplify their customer base and multiply the revenue inflow.

Global Structured Cabling Market by Solution Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Software

Service

Products

Global Structured Cabling Market by Cable Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Category 6A

Category 6

Category 5E

Others

Global Structured Cabling Market by Vertical (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Government & Education

Industrial

Transportation

Residential & Commercial

IT & Telecommunications

Others

Global Structured Cabling Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Germany

Italy

RoE

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Structured Cabling Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

The Siemon Company

Corning Inc.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Panduit Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Legrand S.A.

Belden Inc.

Nexans S.A.

Reichle & De-Massari Holding AG

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2022-2028(USD Billion)

1.2.1. Structured Cabling Market, by Region, 2022-2028(USD Billion)

1.2.2. Structured Cabling Market, by Solution Type, 2022-2028(USD Billion)

1.2.3. Structured Cabling Market, by Cable Type, 2022-2028(USD Billion)

1.2.4. Structured Cabling Market, by Vertical, 2022-2028(USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Structured Cabling Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Structured Cabling Market Dynamics

3.1. Structured Cabling Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rise in trend of data center convergence penetrating IT infrastructure

3.1.1.2. Increasing development of smart cities

3.1.1.3. Bulging communication infrastructure

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Poor EMC impedance tolerance of UTP cabling

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Splurging growth of LED lighting systems

3.1.3.2. Transition from analog to IP-based video surveillance systems

Chapter 4. Global Structured Cabling Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Structured Cabling Market, by Solution Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Structured Cabling Market by Solution Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Structured Cabling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Structured Cabling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Products

6.4.2. Service

6.4.3. Software

Chapter 7. Global Structured Cabling Market, by Cable Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Structured Cabling Market by Cable Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Structured Cabling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Cable Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Structured Cabling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Category 5E

7.4.2. Category 6

7.4.3. Category 6A

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global Structured Cabling Market, by Vertical

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Structured Cabling Market by Vertical, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Structured Cabling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. Structured Cabling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. IT & Telecommunications

8.4.2. Residential & Commercial

8.4.3. Government & Education

8.4.4. Transportation

8.4.5. Industrial

8.4.6. Others

Chapter 9. Global Structured Cabling Market, Regional Analysis

