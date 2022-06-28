The Sterile Gloves Market is expected to grow by $ 1.30 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288886/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the sterile gloves market in Western Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising concerns on hygiene and safety from healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), increasing number of surgeries, and widespread availability and affordability of sterile gloves.

The sterile gloves market in Western Europe analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The sterile gloves market in Western Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Surgical gloves

• Examination gloves

• Cleanroom gloves



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• France

• UK

• The Netherlands

• Rest of Western Europe



This study identifies the increasing preference for powder-free gloves as one of the prime reasons driving the sterile gloves market growth in Western Europe during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on the development of non-leaching antimicrobial gloves and the emergence of crosslinking techniques in the glove manufacturing process will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sterile gloves market in Western Europe covers the following areas:

• Sterile gloves market sizing

• Sterile gloves market forecast

• Sterile gloves market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sterile gloves market vendors in Western Europe that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., B. Braun SE, BERNER International GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Meditrade Holding GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, SHIELD Scientific BV, Supermax Corp. Berhad, and Top Glove Corp. Bhd. Also, the sterile gloves market in Western Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

