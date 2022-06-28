Worldwide Knee Replacement Industry to 2028 - Players Include Colfax, Microport, Exactech and AK Medical

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knee Replacement Market Report with Covid Impact - Global - 2022-2028 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total global knee replacement market is growing at a rate of 4.2%, which will take the 2021 market value of $9.8 billion up to $13 billion by 2028.

One of the key trends within the market is the fast growth in the revision segment. As the patient age range for knee and hip replacement has shifted towards younger individuals, the need for revisions has increased.



The full report suite on the global market for knee replacement devices covers multiple segments and sub-segments including total knee replacement, partial knee replacement and knee replacement revision devices. The top competitors within the global knee replacement market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes.



Data Types Included

Procedure Numbers, Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10 Year Scope and Forecast Range

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles and SWOT for Top Competitors

Market Trends

One of the main drivers of the market is the aging population. The prevalence of joint degeneration increases with the age of the population, driving the need for arthroplasty devices and procedures. Growth of the target patient demographic will result in a higher demand for knee replacement procedures. According to the World Bank's data, the population of aged 65 years and above in the world is increasing compared to the global population.



Market Share Insights

Overall, within the global knee replacement market there are three dominant competitors: Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes. Alongside these three market share leaders are a multitude of other competitors included within the market analysis. In 2021, Zimmer Biomet led the global knee replacement market. The company's solid share of the knee replacement market was largely attributed to its Persona The Personalized Knee System.



Market Segmentation Summary

You can view all these included reports and segmentation here:

Total Knee Replacement Market -Segmented according to:

Cementation type (cementless, cemented and hybrid)

Partial Knee Replacement Market

Knee Replacement Revision Devices Market

Research Scope Summary

Regions - North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year - 2021

Forecast - 2022-2028

Historical Data - 2018-2021

Quantitative Coverage - Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage - COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product -Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources - Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Publisher's Internal Database.

Companies Mentioned

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Colfax

Microport

Exactech

AK Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0i2b2