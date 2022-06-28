The Global Coin Sorter Market is expected to grow by $ 1.55 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coin Sorter Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288878/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the coin sorter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by accurate counting of coins, government regulations, and a decrease in costs and losses.

The coin sorter market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The coin sorter market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Small size coin sorter

• Medium size coin sorter

• Large size coin sorter



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of bank branches in developing economies as one of the prime reasons driving the coin sorter market growth during the next few years. Also, the digitization of payments and the growing need for weight-based coin sorters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coin sorter market covers the following areas:

• Coin sorter market sizing

• Coin sorter market forecast

• Coin sorter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coin sorter market vendors including Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BCASH ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Cassida Corp., Crane Co., CTcoin AS, De La Rue Plc, Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Glory Ltd., GRGBanking, Hilton Trading Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Julong Co. Ltd., KLOPP Coin Inc., Nadex Coins, Royal Sovereign International Inc., Safescan BV, Semacon Business Machines Inc., Suzhou Ribao Technology Co. Ltd., SUZOHAPP, TaskFile, and Teachers Choice. Also, the coin sorter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.





