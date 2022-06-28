Global Bone Cement Market Report (2022 to 2028) - with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Cement Market Report with Covid Impact - Global - 2022-2028 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total global bone cement market is growing at a rate of 6.2%, which will take the 2021 market value of $493.3 million up to $755.4 million by 2028. One of the key trends within the market surrounds the uptake of traditional bone cements. The majority of the bone cements used are pre-mixed antibiotic bone cement, but the traditional bone cement units sold are increasing relative to the pre-mixed antibiotic cement.



The full report suite on the global market for knee replacement devices covers multiple segments and sub-segments including traditional bone cement and premixed antibiotic bone cement. The top competitors within the global knee replacement market are Stryker, Heraeus, and DePuy Synthes.



One of the main drivers of the market is the ease of use of the products. Because these products are much easier to use, there tends to be a continuous shift towards producing simpler and easier-to-use mixing and delivery systems. Similarly to most surgical equipment products/devices, the ease-os-use of a product tends to be a strong driver for product adoption.



Overall, within the global bone cement market there are three dominant competitors: Stryker, Heraeus, and DePuy Synthes. Alongside these three market share leaders are a multitude of other competitors included within the market analysis. In 2021, Stryker was the leading competitor in the bone cement market. The company produced the first premixed antibiotic bone cement, Simplex PT, in 2003. With over 50 years of experience in this market, Stryker's bone cements have a strong lead in the market.



Regions - North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year - 2021

Forecast - 2022-2028

Historical Data - 2018-2021

Quantitative Coverage - Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage - COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources - Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Publisher's Internal Database.

