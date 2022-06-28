The Global Ginger Oil Market is expected to grow by $ 77.2 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.77% during the forecast period

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ginger Oil Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288877/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ginger oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by perceived health benefits associated with ginger oil, rising demand for ginger oil, and growing adoption of natural ingredient-based products.

The ginger oil market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The ginger oil market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Organic

• Conventional



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expanding retail space as one of the prime reasons driving the ginger oil market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for aromatherapy and recent developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ginger oil market covers the following areas:

• Ginger oil market sizing

• Ginger oil market forecast

• Ginger oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ginger oil market vendors that include AG Industries, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, Bo International, Edens Garden Inc., GR HERBALS, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Katyani Exports, K. K. Enterprise, LorAnn Oils Inc., Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., New Directions Aromatics Inc., Ozone Naturals, Phoenix Aromas, and Essential Oils LLC, Rakesh Sandal Industries, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Sami Labs Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Universal Oleoresins, and Young Living Essential Oils. Also, the ginger oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

