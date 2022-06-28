The Worldwide Adhesives and Sealants Industry is Expected to Reach $85 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives and Sealants Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adhesives and sealants market was valued at $51.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $85.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.



An adhesive is a chemical mixture that joins two surfaces together to form a single unit, whereas a sealant is a semisolid material used to prevent fluid leakage. Adhesives possess high shear and tensile strength that makes them best-suited for holding- and bonding-related applications.

On the other hand, sealants are used to fill gaps and resist relative movement of substrates Adhesives and sealants are formulated with similar chemicals and technologies, and are used in a wide range of sectors, such as paper packaging, woodworking, footwear manufacturing, building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others.

Growing population and rise in urbanization have led the governments of both, developed and developing economies to increase spending on the building & construction sector, where adhesives & sealants are widely employed for bonding applications in window frames, panels, wall curtains, ceilings, and other places.

This is expected to aggressively penetrate and boost the demand for adhesive & sealant in the growing building & construction industry. In addition, increase in disposable income has surged the growth of the automobile sector where adhesives & sealants are widely used for bonding windshields, sealing electrical components, sensors, switches and relays, electric motors, and other components. This factor is expected to positively drive the growth of the adhesives and sealants market in the coming years.



However, several regulatory bodies, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) and European Union Legislation have laid down norms and regulations to control the use of harmful or organic compounds in manufacturing adhesives & sealants. This is expected to hamper the growth of the adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.



On the contrary, increasing regulations and growing public awareness have made key manufacturers to produce non-hazardous, green, and sustainable adhesives & sealants. For instance, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA offers sustainable polyurethane adhesives with no-added formaldehyde for sustainable bonding applications in building products. Furthermore, to comply with the global trends of sustainability, Sika AG, a leading manufacturer of structural adhesives is investigating sustainable options for its adhesive products. Also, according to an article published by a project procurement community named, B2B Purchase, the buyers are cognizant of opting for environmental friendly materials. Thus, the emergence of non-hazardous and sustainable adhesives & sealants may offer remunerative opportunities for the market in the coming future.



The adhesives and sealants market analysis is done on the basis of product type, application, and region. Depending on product type, the market is divided into adhesive and sealant. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into paper board & packaging, building &construction, woodworking & joinery, transportation, footwear & leather, medical, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global adhesives and sealants market profiles leading players, such as Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Lord Corporation, Scott Bader Co., Sika AG, The 3M Company, and Uniseal, Inc.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Escalating Demand from Building & Construction Sector

3.4.1.2. Increase in Demand from Automotive Sector

3.4.1.3. Robust Demand from Electrical & Electronics Sector

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Environmental Issues Associated With the Production of Adhesives and Sealants

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Emergence of Sustainable Adhesives and Sealants

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Impact of Key Regulations on the Global Adhesives and Sealants Market

3.8. Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Adhesives and Sealants Market

3.9. Patent Analysis, 2012-2021



Chapter 4: Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

4.2. Adhesive

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Sealant

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Paper Board & Packaging

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Building & Construction

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Woodworking & Joinery

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Transportation

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.6. Footwear & Leather

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.7. Medical

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.8. Others

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2020

7.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.3. Competitive Dashboard

7.4. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Arkema S. A.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Business Performance

8.2. Basf Se

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4. Business Performance

8.3. Evonik Industries AG

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.3.4. Business Performance

8.4. H. B. Fuller

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.4.4. Business Performance

8.5. Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Product Portfolio

8.5.4. Business Performance

8.6. Lord Corporation

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.6.4. Business Performance

8.7. Scott Bader Co.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.7.4. Business Performance

8.8. Sika AG

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.8.4. Business Performance

8.9. The 3M Company

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.9.4. Business Performance

8.10. Uniseal Inc.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Product Portfolio

8.10.4. Business Performance

