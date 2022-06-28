Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 June 2022

Effective from 30 June 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 30 June 2022 to 29 September 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 30 June 2022: 2.0530% pa

