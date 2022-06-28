Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2022: Deal Trends, Key Players, Top Deal Values & Deal Financials

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of Molecular Diagnostics deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Molecular Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers since 2015

Insight into terms included in a Molecular Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

This report provides details of the latest Molecular Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2015.



The report presents financial deal term values for Molecular Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Molecular Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 950 online deal records of actual Molecular Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Molecular Diagnostics technologies and products.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Molecular Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Molecular Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Molecular Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Molecular Diagnostics partnering



Chapter 3 - Leading Molecular Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Molecular Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Molecular Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Molecular Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Molecular Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



