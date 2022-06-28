SunHydrogen Shares Q2 Update on Progress Toward 2022 Milestones for Commercialization of its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology

SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today provided a Q2 update on the company’s progress toward multiple planned 2022 milestones.

On March 28, SunHydrogen shared a Q1 update detailing the developmental milestones required for a production-quality prototype of the company’s nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology by the end of Q4 2022. These targets included:

Successful fabrication of semiconductor units at production-quality prototype scales

Successful integration of membranes at production-quality prototype scales

Successful integration of catalysts at production-quality prototype scales

Successful testing and demonstration of production-quality prototype units

SunHydrogen is pleased to share that it remains on track to demonstrate a production-quality prototype of its nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology by the end of Q4 2022.



“Our foremost achievement this quarter was the successful fabrication of one of our two proprietary semiconductor units at production-quality prototype scale,” said Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Syed Mubeen. “We have thoroughly tested its ability for hydrogen production using sunlight and water containing organics derived from biomass resources.”



The company is still working to resolve the supply chain challenges that have delayed fabrication of its second proprietary semiconductor unit. However, its scientific team has identified an alternate strategy utilizing commercially available silicon solar cells with heterojunction technology, and initial attempts have shown promise.

SunHydrogen has also made progress on membrane integration and is currently working with two industrial partners, Ionomr Innovations and Chromis Technologies, to integrate both proton exchange membranes (PEM) and anion exchange membranes (AEM) into its proprietary substrates and evaluate performance metrics for sustainable hydrogen production.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Ionomr Innovations develops advanced ion-exchange membranes and polymers, enabling product developers and integrators to optimize their product performance, improve durability, eliminate toxic components, increase recyclability and accelerate down the cost curve earlier than expected.



New Jersey-based Chromis Technologies manufactures custom amorphous fluoropolymers to deliver optimal performance for myriad high-value specialty applications and has a proven track record of success and innovation spanning over two decades.



Additionally, SunHydrogen is working with new industrial partners Optimum Anode of California and RuC2N of South Korea, as well as with existing partner the University of Michigan, to achieve successful catalyst integration and identify the best catalyst for hydrogen and oxygen production.



Lastly, SunHydrogen continues to work with SCHMID Group of Germany to design and engineer its panel housing, a critical system element that ensures safe and efficient hydrogen collection. The company’s nanoparticle-based hydrogen generators, integrated with membrane and catalyst, will be housed in production-quality prototype units for hydrogen demonstration purposes.



“As we head into Q3 and Q4 2022, we are making steady progress toward the goals we have set for the remainder of the year,” said SunHydrogen CEO Tim Young. “We have a dedicated team and a growing number of respected industrial partners, and we will continue doing our best to push past any supply chain challenges and setbacks that come our way.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of our hydrogen generation panels, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; the impact of public health epidemics on local and global economies and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Press Contact:

info@sunhydrogen.com

