The Global Refrigerated Truck Rental Market is expected to grow by $ 2.21 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the refrigerated truck rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations to control emissions boosting refrigerated truck rentals, higher time-spend inside vehicles pushing demand for cabin comfort features, and growing popularity of automotive thermal systems pushing refrigerant consumption.

The refrigerated truck rental market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The refrigerated truck rental market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Long term

• Short term



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the boost in e-commerce across developing economies providing platform for refrigerated truck rentals as one of the prime reasons driving the refrigerated truck rental market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of CO2 refrigerant for automotive HVAC systems and growing popularity of multi-zone climate control systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on refrigerated truck rental market covers the following areas:

• Refrigerated truck rental market sizing

• Refrigerated truck rental market forecast

• Refrigerated truck rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refrigerated truck rental market vendors that include Carrier Global Corp., Innocool India Pvt. Ltd., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Petit Forestier, Polar Leasing Inc., ReeferTek USA Corp., Ryder System Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., and U-Cool Refrigeration LLC. Also, the refrigerated truck rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

