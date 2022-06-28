Pyxis Oncology to Present at H.C. Wainwright Preclinical Cancer Drug Discovery Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), an oncology company focused on developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that the Company will present at the H.C. Wainwright Preclinical Cancer Drug Discovery - Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) virtual conference. The pre-recorded presentation given by Lara Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Feingold, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will be available on-demand at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the Pyxis Oncology website at ir.pyxisoncology.com . Following the live event, a replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is focused on defeating difficult to treat cancers and improving patient lives. By leveraging our fully integrated research, development and commercial capabilities, our expert team is efficiently building a diversified portfolio of next-generation therapeutics. Pyxis Oncology’s therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis Oncology has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies. To learn more about Pyxis Oncology visit www.pyxisoncology.com .