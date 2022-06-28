Asensus Surgical to Showcase the Senhance Surgical System and Performance-Guided Surgery in Upcoming Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced the Company will be participating in the Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery Conference from June 30, 2022 until July 3, 2022 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.



“We’re very excited to engage with leading surgeons and hospital administrators as we collectively seek to incorporate innovative technologies into the operating room to deliver better, more predictable outcomes for patients,'' said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “We continue to see increased utilization of Senhance® globally, and we look forward to presentations from one of our highest-volume surgeon users on his growing experience with Senhance and how Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities of the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ has evolved his performance.”

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance® Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU™). The ISU enables machine vision-driven tools to gather data related to anatomical structures and control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field and allows a surgeon to change the visualized field of view using the movement of their instruments.

As an organization, the Company’s goal is to revolutionize the way surgery is performed. The Company is helping to unlock clinical intelligence and capabilities to reduce surgical variability and the complications associated with it. Performance-Guided Surgery builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy by adding machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities, and will be built upon the digital library of data collected from surgeries performed using Senhance. The insights gained from these cases will help deliver on the promise of consistently superior surgery regardless of a surgeon’s experience or skill level by guiding improved decision making, enriching collaboration, and enhancing predictability.

On Friday, July 1, 2022, from 3:00pm-3:15pm, Dr. Amit Trivedi, Chair of Surgery at Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, will be presenting his experience with Performance-Guided Surgery in Bariatrics with Senhance.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 6:45am - 7:45am ET, the Company will be hosting a Breakfast Symposium titled Senhance Surgical System - An Interactive Walkthrough of a Sleeve Gastrectomy, led by Dr. Trivedi, C. During the symposium, Dr. Trivedi will be presenting on his experience with the Senhance Surgical System and his success using the system when performing sleeve gastrectomies.

Access to the live stream of this event can be found at the following:

https://srobotics.org/2022-annual-meeting/intl-registration/.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com .

