Worldwide Whole Slide Imaging Industry to 2027 - Featuring Beckman Coulter, General Electric, Hamamatsu Photonics and Huron Technologies Among Others

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Slide Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global whole slide imaging market reached a value of US$ 616.9 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,257.4 million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 12.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Whole slide imaging (WSI) is scanning glass slides used to produce high-resolution and precise digital images of tissue sections. It comprises a focusing unit, camera, illumination systems, scanners, viewers, image management system, and microscopic optical components.

WSI utilizes a specialized scanner to digitize glass slides and generate large digital images that are analyzed, stored, and shared through the virtual slide viewer. It is widely used in immunohistochemistry, telepathology, hematopathology, and cytopathology. WSI assists in improving accuracy, speed of analysis, increasing productivity, reducing errors, and providing reliable and convenient results. As a result, it is widely used across academic and research institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals and clinics.



Whole Slide Imaging Market Trends

The significant growth in the healthcare industry and the rising focus on patient safety across the globe are the prime factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cancer due to the changing lifestyles, genetic mutation, and increasing smoking and alcohol habits is favoring the market growth. In line with this, WSI is extensively used in diagnostic procedures for suspected skin, lungs, and breast cancer, which is further providing an impetus to the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to assist in various diseases and diagnoses and provide precision medicine delivery, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of whole slide imaging in immunohistochemistry (IHC) to observe protein expression in tissue samples and detect antigens in the cells is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing product demand in drug discovery and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3DHISTECH Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Technologies Internationa, Inspirata Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Olympus Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc. and Visiopharm A/S.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global whole slide imaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global whole slide imaging market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global whole slide imaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Whole Slide Imaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Scanners

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 IT Infrastructure

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Viewer

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Image Management System

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Immunohistochemistry

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Telepathology

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cytopathology

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Hematopathology

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Academic Institute

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Research

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3DHISTECH Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 General Electric Company

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Huron Technologies Internationa

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Inspirata Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Olympus Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Perkinelmer Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Visiopharm A/S

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fv3d1p

Attachment