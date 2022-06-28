UAE Two Wheeler Market Report 2022-2028: Formidable Growth Fueled By Improving Road Infrastructure and Rapid Urbanization

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle), By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE two wheeler market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the improving road infrastructure in the country and an increasing number of highway & expressway construction projects. Rapid urbanization has led to an increased demand for food delivery among consumers.

Hence, various retail & e-commerce, hotels & restaurants, among others, are adopting motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters, which is expected to support the growth of the UAE two wheeler market in the coming years. Increased demand for two wheelers in urban and semi-urban areas due to their low cost of ownership and the rising disposable income of the population are other factors fueling the growth of the UAE two wheeler market.

Introduction of fuel-efficient and advanced two wheelers to suit various purposes, including commuting, long-distance travel, sports activities, racing, off-road riding, etc., and increasing adoption of two wheelers as cost-effective private transportation are anticipated to propel the growth of the UAE two wheeler market in the coming years.

Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on improving the mileage by introducing advanced features, large fuel tanks, air-cooled engines, bucket seats, unique horns, leading to increased adoption of two wheelers, which is contributing to their market growth.

