EnGeneIC’s second generation COVID-19 vaccine protects against all variants

SYDNEY, Australia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first COVID-19 vaccine to offer immunity against all variants is one step closer.



Clinical trials have shown the novel vaccine works by stimulating a completely different immune pathway from other vaccines, producing “high affinity” antibodies that neutralise all COVID-19 variants.

Australian Biopharma company EnGeneIC is currently conducting trials of its groundbreaking vaccine in Sydney and Melbourne.

Thirty-two healthy participants received two doses, three weeks apart. Of those, 27 have passed the 28-day safety assessment with no side effects. Critically, they all have high affinity antibodies capable of neutralising all COVID-19 mutants, including Omicron.

Clinical investigator Professor Geoff Herkes of the Sydney Adventist Hospital said healthy volunteers weren’t experiencing any side effects and were broadly protected against all the COVID-19 mutant strains.

“We’re very excited by these results and to be part of EnGeneIC’s anti-COVID-19 vaccine trial, particularly in light of its being an Australian innovation,” he said.

EnGeneIC founders and joint CEOs, Dr Himanshu Brahmbhatt and Dr Jennifer MacDiarmid, said they were seeing high levels of neutralising antibodies against all variants, including the now-common Omicron BA2, and a robust T cell and memory response in trial participants.

“We’re using the power of the immune system to fight infectious diseases like COVID-19 and its mutants by producing high affinity antibodies,” Dr Brahmbhatt said. “So, even if the spike protein mutates or changes, our antibodies still stick to it tightly and neutralise it.”

The doctors likened immunisation to a lock and key. Antibodies (the key) latch onto spike proteins of the virus (the lock) to protect a person against the virus.

Spike proteins on each mutant strain change, so “high affinity” antibodies that have more “keys” are better suited to properly stick to the mutated virus protein and neutralise it.

EnGeneIC has developed and patented a world-first platform technology based around a biological nanocell (EDV™; EnGeneIC Dream Vector).

Initially developed as a breakthrough in cancer treatment, these EDVs are loaded with anti-viral molecules to deliver a world first nano-cellular COVID-19 vaccine.

They can be stored and transported at room temperature and have one year of shelf-life, making them particularly attractive for remote areas and developing nations where transport and storage is difficult.

Based on the company’s trials treating late-stage cancer patients, EnGeneIC believes its COVID-19 EDV vaccine will also be effective in those who are immune compromised, and who’ve been largely ignored in the rush to develop safe COVID-19 vaccines.

“These are the forgotten patients,” Dr MacDiarmid said. “Those with cancer, organ transplant, rheumatoid arthritis, and even diabetes don’t respond well to current vaccines and are vulnerable to severe disease and morbidity.”

Trials for the 2-5% of the population who are severely immune-compromised and the nearly 2 million Australians over 75 (who have less robust immune systems) are expected to start in July/August in Sydney and Melbourne.

More volunteers are now being sought for the current trial in healthy people and enrolment of immune-compromised individuals will begin once Ethics approval has been granted next month.

About EnGeneIC and the EDV™ Nanocell Technology

EnGeneIC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary EDV™ (EnGeneIC Dream Vector) nanocells for oncology and infectious disease applications. The EDV is a powerful nanoparticle drug, siRNA, or miRNA delivery platform designed to directly target and effectively kill tumour cells with minimal toxicity, while simultaneously stimulating the immune system's innate and adaptive anti-tumour response. EnGeneIC is now in Phase IIa clinical trials in patients with intractable cancers, including patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. www.engeneic.com