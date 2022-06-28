GIMME Beauty Products Will Be 40% Off Sitewide for Fourth of July

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate Independence Day, GIMME, a health and beauty company committed to designing innovative hair solutions, announces its Fourth of July Sale and is offering 40% off all products on its website beginning July 1 through July 4.

The sale features GIMME's Freedom line of cordless hot tools, including:

Freedom Curling Iron: The perfect tool for creating classic, bouncy curls. The wireless curling iron features temperature control from 200 F to 400 F and offers up to 45 minutes of styling time.

Freedom Curling Wand: The curling wand — a curling iron without the clamp — offers similar wireless freedom and temperature control for more relaxed curls and a variety of different wave styles.

Freedom Styling Iron: For a salon-quality finish, the Freedom Styling Iron offers temperature control from 200 F to 420 F, and is the first wireless tool with full-size rose gold plates, measuring 1" x 3.5."

GIMME's Freedom line of styling tools all come with free shipping, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a one-year manufacturer limited warranty.

As temperatures heat up this summer, GIMME's Independence Day sale is also the perfect time to stock up on Hair Bands, Claw Clips, and the latest Daisy Duo Claw Clips for a secure hold that keeps hair up and out of the way, all day. GIMME accessories are designed with all hair types in mind and share patent-pending features that offer a firm hold without snags, dents or headaches.

"Our products are designed to make customers feel like the best versions of themselves," said Jeff Durham, President and CEO of GIMME Beauty. "Our holiday sale is a great opportunity for longtime fans and newcomers to check out our most popular tools and accessories and see for themselves why GIMME is home to many of the highest and most user-reviewed products in the industry."

GIMME Beauty is a family-owned company whose community is at the heart of its mission. GIMME celebrates individual beauty, helping people elevate themselves and their confidence with high-quality, innovative products that eliminate bad hair days. GIMME's accessories are the second best-selling accessories at Ulta Beauty and are available at more than 20,000 retail stores in the U.S.

To learn more about GIMME Beauty and check out the Fourth of July sale, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since launching in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the U.S. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections. To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

Media Contact

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

