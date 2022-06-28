GXO Direct Helps BBQGuys Expand Efficiently, Meet Peak Summer Demand

GREENWICH, Conn., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has expanded warehouse operations with BBQGuys more than 300% thanks to the ongoing collaboration that started in August 2021. The Baton Rouge-based company, a leading ecommerce company specializing in grills and other outdoor living products, now occupies more than 170,000 square feet of warehouse space at GXO Direct facilites in San Bernardino, Calif, and Mechanicsburg, Penn., helping it provide best-in-class service to more customers coast-to-coast. To watch leaders from BBQGuys discuss the critical role logistics plays in their company’s growth plans, please click here.



“We’ve been working with BBQGuys for nearly a year, providing innovative, flexible warehousing solutions that support its rapid growth as America’s favorite grill e-retailer,” said William Peterson, Division President, Supply Chain (Americas) at GXO. “With GXO Direct, our shared-space distribution network, we can position BBQGuys’ inventories closer to major population centers on the east and west coasts, helping the company reach its consumers efficiently and cost-effectively with the flexibility necessary to adapt quickly to changing demand.”

GXO Direct helps companies grow strategically, providing warehousing space when and where they need it along with access to GXO’s industry-leading technology and expertise. This helps reduce fixed costs and can eliminate the need to invest in a dedicated warehouse. In turn, GXO Direct can reduce transit costs, shorten transit times and lower CO 2 emissions by reducing shipping miles and the need for carbon-intensive air transportation. At BBQGuys, the average order weighs around 250 pounds, so being able to efficiently manage such large purchases has been critical to the company’s success.

BBQGuys CEO Russ Wheeler said, “GXO has been an outstanding partner for us, supporting our growth at every step and in every region of the country — from stepping up to help when a hurricane disrupted our operations in Baton Rouge to helping us fulfill record orders leading up to Memorial Day. Now we’re working together to meet our record demand for the Fourth of July, and what’s more American than bringing people together for a backyard barbecue? We’re looking forward to our ongoing collaboration with GXO to enhance our operations and customer experiences.”

About GXO Logistics



About BBQGuys

