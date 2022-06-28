springbig Launches Three New Loyalty Marketing Features

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG, SBIGW), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today introduced three new features to its suite of dispensary marketing solutions. Licensed cannabis retailers across North America can now utilize springbig’s comprehensive email engine, digital wallet notifications, and data-driven campaign builder to create more sophisticated and tailored marketing campaigns.



Overview of New Features

springbig currently offers one of the most advanced email marketing engines available to cannabis businesses. The feature allows retailers to easily drag and drop graphics, edit colors and fonts, insert buttons, and access a collection of creative tools to design highly customized emails that mirror mainstream marketing campaigns. springbig’s email engine can also directly incorporate retailers’ loyalty programs into email campaigns, which is not feasible through other industry-specific platforms.

Additionally, the Company’s Member Offers feature enables dispensaries to compliantly send promotional notifications directly to customers’ digital wallets even if they have opted out of SMS marketing messages. Through this feature, retailers can broaden their consumer reach by generating unique offers for different marketing segments based on age, location, occupation, and lifestyle preferences.

springbig’s Campaign Caddie feature equips dispensaries with the insights and abilities to develop cost-effective data-driven marketing campaigns. Campaign Caddie enables retailers to leverage a collection of actionable performance indicators based on real-time transaction history along with real-time campaign response data on a per-customer basis allowing retailers to fine-tune the customer segments, time of day, overall messaging, and strategy of their marketing campaigns. Further, the Company redesigned its campaign page user interface to simplify marketing initiatives from ideation to execution. The new interface includes a live preview feature that shows retailers exactly what their campaigns will look like on mobile devices once delivered.

“Our newest features provide our retail partners with the most sophisticated and functional tools to candidly communicate with their evolving consumer audiences,” said Sam Harris, Co-founder and Head of Product of springbig. “As the industry becomes increasingly digital and mainstream, springbig is proud to be the only cannabis platform to offer retailers of all sizes with the loyalty marketing solutions to compliantly engage with consumers in ways that have only been accessible to big-box corporations until now.”

In addition to these new features, springbig recently completed platform updates including integrations with Olla, POSaBIT Weedmaps Store, Tymber and Greenline, as well as the launch of its re:source loyalty app.

Completion of Business Combination

Additionally, as previously announced, springbig completed its business combination with Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation, becoming the largest publicly traded loyalty and marketing automation platform in the cannabis industry. The Company’s common stock and warrants are now trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “SBIG” and “SBIGW,” respectively. For more information, visit https://investors.springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com /.

