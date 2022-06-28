ProntoForms Launches New Automation Capabilities for Microsoft SharePoint™ and is Now Available on Microsoft AppSource™

OTTAWA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, is pleased to announce that it has launched new automation capabilities for SharePoint. In addition, the ProntoForms platform is now available on Microsoft AppSource.



The new SharePoint List Repeatable Data Destination feature expands the use of automated field data collection and processing, making it more efficient to get structured repeatable data into a SharePoint List. These enhancements will enable field workers to deal with variability in work sites, capture data for complex work, and more.

This new feature comes in conjunction with the new availability of the ProntoForms platform on Microsoft AppSource, which will drive greater visibility and enable rapid access for organizations. Together they are key to enterprise growth as 80% of Fortune 500 organizations have adopted SharePoint for data collaboration. ProntoForms customers alone collectively submit over 700,000 SharePoint data source or destination submissions per month for critical field service collaboration.

Take for example a top five energy customer that uses the ProntoForms platform to rapidly scale app development across multiple divisions and geographies. ProntoForms’ pre-integration with SharePoint enables all data collected in the field to flow to SharePoint while respecting enterprise data security requirements. This additional data flows into Power BI™ to provide detailed reporting on risk, compliance, and field team performance. This ultimately equates to more quantifiable time savings and compliance benefits.

"Enabling agile, no-code connections for field team workflows that support our customers' growing investment in services like Microsoft 365™, Power Platform™, and Microsoft Azure™ continues to be a priority for ProntoForms," said Mansell Nelson, ProntoForms' Senior VP of Business Development. "This upgrade allows hierarchical data to flow alongside rich data like photos and documents, straight into SharePoint and on to other services like PowerBI. Operationalizing the detailed data needed to prove service-level or regulatory compliance has never been easier with this feature. This extends our reach for existing and future customers to drive better business results and increase customer satisfaction."

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company's platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

