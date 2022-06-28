United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market Report 2022: Industry Worth $1.91 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Type (Design Kits-Reusable, Painting & Drawing Kits, Boards, Clay & Dough and Others, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market was valued at USD1.26 billion in 2021, which is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast years to achieve the market value of USD1.91 billion by 2027.

Rapidly increasing demand for educationally advanced toys for the better development of the children is driving the growth of the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market in the upcoming five years. Demand for education toys has multiplied in the last two years amidst COVID-19 since the demand for home education and educational games increased.

Parents are highly inclined toward better child development for their kids and are lavishly spending on it. Rising disposable income among the population is also anticipated to further support the growth of the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market in the next five years.



Moreover, the industry experts have mentioned that the market players in the industry are actively invested and bringing innovations and advancements in these toys to enhance the demands and sales of the products. Increasing online shopping and the e-commerce sector also support market growth. The younger population is also inclined toward online-based educational games that substantiate the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market growth in the future five years.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market from 2017 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market from 2021 to 2022 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market based on type, distribution channel, region, top leading states, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Type:

Design Kits-Reusable

Painting & Drawing Kits

Boards

Clay & Dough

Others

United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Distribution Channel:

Toy Shops

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Sources of Information

5.3. Preferred Mode of Buying

5.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.5. By Age Group



6. United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market Outlook



7. United States Design Kits-Reusable Market Outlook



8. United States Painting & Drawing Kits Market Outlook



9. United States Boards Market Outlook



10. United States Clay & Dough Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. United States Economic Profile



Companies Mentioned

Crayola LLC

Hasbro, Inc.

Spin Master Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

U.S. Toy Co., Inc.

Tomy International, Inc.

Channel Craft

VTech Holdings Limited

Fat Brain Toys, LLC

Faber-Castell USA, Inc.

