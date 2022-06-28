New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Driver for Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798989/?utm_source=GNW
Global LED Driver for Lighting Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LED Driver for Lighting estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Type A-Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.5% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the T-Lamps segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.7% CAGR
The LED Driver for Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.6% CAGR.
Integral LED Modules Segment to Record 24.9% CAGR
In the global Integral LED Modules segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 25.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -
- AC Electronics
- Atmel Corporation
- Cree, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Macroblock, Inc
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- OSRAM GmbH
- Rohm Semiconductors
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
LED Driver for Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Burgeoning Demand for LED Lighting Drives the Global LED
Drivers Market
Global Lamp Market by Technology (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 &
2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Installed Base for
CFL, Fluorescent, Halogen, Incandescent, and LED Replacement
Constant Current LED Drivers Dominate the Market
Europe and the US Dominate the LED Drivers Market, Asia-Pacific
to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Type A Lamps Dominate, While Lamps with integrated Modules to
Drive Market Expansion
Outdoor Segment to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Key Challenges
Competitive Landscape
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Adoption of LED Lighting Due to Superior Attributes
over Traditional Lighting Technologies Drive Market Growth
LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison
Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Ultra-High-
Efficiency LED Drivers
Global Electricity Demand by Region/Country (2016-2040):
Breakdown of Demand (Thousand TWh) for Australia, Brazil,
Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East & North
Africa, South East Asia, USA, and Rest of World
Expanding Applications of LED Lighting Expands the Addressable
Market Opportunity for LED Drivers
Smart LED Drivers Grow in Commercial Value as IoT Based
Lighting Rises in Popularity
Rapidly Evolving Smart Lighting Opportunity Drives Demand for
IoT Optimized LED Drivers with Standardized Communication
Interfaces: Global Smart Lighting Smart (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024
Rise of Smart Cities with Smart Lighting Needs to Boost
Opportunities for LED Drivers
LED Drivers Benefit from the Increased Penetration of LEDs in
Street Lighting Application Hitherto Dominated by HID Lights
Cities Switch towards LEDs to Modernize and Make Street
Lighting Smart
Myriad Benefits Drive Increased Demand for LED Drivers in
Industrial Automation
Growing use of Miniaturized LED Lighting Drivers
Exponential Increase in Urbanization Drive Development of
Higher Quality, More Efficient, and Longer Lasting LED
Solutions
Table : World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Table : Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a
% of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990,
2018 & 2050
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Need to Support Plant Protection and Health in Controlled
Environment Spurs LED Drivers Demand in Horticulture
Applications
LED Drivers Find New Opportunities in Architectural and
Landscape Lighting
Growing Popularity of LED Drivers in Retail Display Segment
