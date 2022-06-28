Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Daimler, Tesla, Proterra, Nissan, BYD, Honda, Hyundai, VDL, ABB & Volvo

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type (Electric Truck, Electric Bus), By Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV and FCEV), By Range, By Battery Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam electric commercial vehicle market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for electric commercial vehicles such as electric trucks in the logistic industry and the increasing focus of government on promoting electrification in the country.

The high demand for electric buses in transport fleets due to increasing urbanization and rising pollution levels leads to increased adoption of electric commercial vehicles. Besides, stringent government regulations and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and eco-friendly electric vehicles, supporting the growth of the Vietnam electric commercial vehicle market.

Various logistic companies have started taking an interest in the electrification of trucks to reduce operating costs and lower carbon footprint, which is positively influencing the growth of the Vietnam electric commercial vehicle market. A surge in demand for low-emission, fuel-efficient, and high-performance vehicles owing to fluctuating oil prices and enhanced focus on sustainability are adding to the growth of the Vietnam electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.

Tremendous growth among sectors like logistics and supply chain industries and stringent norms in the country are pushing many companies to electrify their vehicles, supporting market growth. Moreover, advancements in battery technology and the use of the latest technologies like ADAS, AI, IoT, etc., and huge investments by market players to introduce advanced features to their vehicles are propelling the growth of the Vietnam electric commercial vehicle market.

Key Players

Daimler

Tesla

Proterra

Nissan

BYD

Honda

Hyundai

VDL

ABB

Volvo

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market based on propulsion type, range, battery capacity, regional distribution, and company forecast.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across Vietnam. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across Vietnam.



Report Scope:

In this report, Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Electric Truck

Electric Bus

Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCEV

Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range:

Upto 100 Miles

100-200 Miles

201-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity:

Less than 100 kWh

100-200 kWh

200-300 kWh

Above 300 kWh

Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Region:

South Vietnam

North Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Brand Awareness

5.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs



6. Vietnam Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Vietnam Electric Bus Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast



8. Vietnam Electric Truck Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Vietnam Economic Profile



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Product Benchmarking

