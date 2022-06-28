Vietnam Cyber Security Market 2022-2027: Growing High-speed Internet & the Entry of International Market Players Driving Industry

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cyber Security Market, By Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Content Security, Others), By Solution Type, By Deployment Mode, By End-User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnamese Cyber Security Market stood at USD0.142 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.52% to reach the value of USD0.350 billion in 2026.

Increasing spending by leading authorities on the development of the IT infrastructure of the country, growing high-speed internet penetration, and the rise in the entry of international market players are the primary factors driving the growth of the Vietnamese Cyber Security Market in the forecast period.



The surge in the number of people spending time on social media platforms is making personal information vulnerable to cyberattacks. The proliferation of smart devices and availability of connected devices, which makes the information accessible to users through smart devices, is generating large volumes of data.

High adoption of cloud computing services by the organizations to lower the operational and maintenance costs and eliminate the need for investments required for buying capital and setting up infrastructure in office premises is creating growth opportunities for the Vietnamese Cyber Security Market.

Favorable government initiatives such as "Make in Vietnam" and cybersecurity laws to support the cybersecurity industry and the implementation of Security Operation Center (SOC) in all government institutions are expected to boost the growth of the Vietnamese Cyber Security Market.

The BFSI industry is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. BFSI industry consists of critical information of the consumers, and the leak of such information can result in huge economic loss. Digitalization of the BFSI industry, offering of customer-friendly services like net banking, payment gateways, mobile applications, and the continuous up-gradation of the existing infrastructure are bolstering the growth of the Vietnamese Cyber Security Market throughout the forecast period.



Report Scope:

In this report, the Vietnamese Cyber Security Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Vietnam Cyber Security Market, By Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Content Security

Others

Vietnam Cyber Security Market, By Solution Type

Firewall

Antivirus and Anti-Malware

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity and Access Management

Unified Threat Management

Data Loss Prevention

Encryption and Decryption

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Infrastructure Security

Others

Vietnam Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

Vietnam Cyber Security Market, By End-User Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Education Technology

Others

Vietnam Cyber Security Market, By Region

Northern Vietnam

Southern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Cyber Security Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Vietnam Cyber Security Market Outlook



7. Vietnam Network Security Market Outlook



8. Vietnam Application Security Market Outlook



9. Vietnam Cloud Security Market Outlook



10. Vietnam Endpoint Security Market Outlook



11. Vietnam Content Security Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Vietnam Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

FPT Corporation

Viettel Cyber Security Company

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group

SAP Asia (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.

IBM Vietnam Company Ltd.

Microsoft Vietnam Limited Liability Company

Amazon Web Services Vietnam Company Limited

Cisco Systems Vietnam Ltd.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

HPT Vietnam Corporation

CMC Corporation

CrowdStrike Holdings

Accenture, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

FireEye, Inc.

