New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Industry"

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Remarketing & Value Recovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the De-Manufacturing & Recycling segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026



The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



A host of factors are expected to boost the prospects for ITAD services market in the coming years. ITAD services market typically stands to gain from massive installed base of IT systems such as computers and servers; growing adoption of advanced technologies and concepts such as cloud computing and BYOD; fast evolving role of IoT; and shift towards Industry 4.0 & `Smart Factory` environments. At the same time, factors such as environmental concerns and regulatory issues pertaining to IT assets disposal, and data security regulations such as GDPR will have a strong bearing on future growth of the ITAD services market. In post COVID-19 period, enterprises will be more willing to leverage ITAD services such as recovery, recycling, data destruction or data sanitization, to manage the waste disposal, restrict the risk of data loss, and the subsequent financial losses, thus giving impetus to ITAD services market. Rising demand for refurbished/used IT equipment and rapidly evolving data security concerns with discarded IT equipment, also favor long-term growth in the ITAD services market.



Data Destruction/Data Sanitization Segment to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026



Data destruction and data sanitization remains the largest service segment within the ITAD services market. There have been noteworthy developments in data destruction and data sanitization domains in recent years, some of which include new standards for media sanitization, emergence of diverse data storage devices, dedicated sanitized commands for data destruction, adoption of cryptographic erase method, and relevance of one-pass overwrite. In the global Data Destruction/Data Sanitization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$685.3 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured) -

Apto Solutions, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

EOL IT Services Ltd.

Exit Technologies, Inc.

Gigacycle Ltd.

GreenTek Reman Pvt. Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

ICEX Ltd.

Ingram Micro Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc.

ITRenew, Inc.

LifeSpan International Inc.

Maxicom Inc.

MultiTek, LLC

Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc.

TBS Industries Inc.

Tes-Amm India Pvt. Ltd.

Tes-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd.

Wisetek Solutions, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

IT Asset Management Industry from the Pandemic Lens

Asset Storage & Relocation Services Gain Traction

IT Asset Disposition Players to Gain from Delayed Projects &

Pent-Up Demand in 2021

ITAD Vendors Innovate with Disposal Box Programs

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World IT Asset Disposition Market by Asset Type (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Computers/Laptops, Mobile

Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices, and Other

Asset Types

COVID-19-Led New Normal Holds Major Implications for IT Asset

Disposition Strategy

Analysis by Service Type

Data Destruction & Data Sanitization: Largest Service Segment

World IT Asset Disposition Market by Service (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Remarketing & Value

Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data

Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics, and

Other Services

Remarketing & Value Recovery Services Remain Highly Relevant

Robust Demand for ITAD De-Manufacturing & Recycling Services

Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics Gain Traction

BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Media & Entertainment: Major End-Users

Presenting Growth Opportunities

World IT Asset Disposition Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for IT & Telecom, Media &

Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational

Institutions, and Other End-Uses

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Generators,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets

World IT Asset Disposition Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

Global IT Asset Disposition Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of

World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways

to Deal with COVID-19

With Impact of COVID-19 Waning Gradually, IT Asset Disposition

Companies Get Back to Business

Recent Market Activity

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Drive towards Digital Transformation Instigates

Opportunities

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019 through 2023

Large Installed Base of IT Assets & Sustained Investments on IT

Devices Augurs Well

Quicker Obsolescence of IT Devices & Resulting E-Waste Volumes

Amplify the Need for ITAD

Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select IT Products

Data Security Concerns associated with Discarded IT Equipment

Build Robust Momentum

Critical Importance of IT Asset Management in Modern Enterprise

Environments Points Towards Progressive Adoption of ITAD

Services

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical

for the Years 2018 and 2022

IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In

Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Widespread Adoption of Cloud Computing Elevates Prospects for ITAD

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by

Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large,

Medium and Small Businesses

Rise of Cloud Data Center Spurs the Demand for ITAD Services

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and

Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept,

Opportunities Galore for ITAD Services Market

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Smartphone Nurtures BYOD Ecosystem

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic

Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global

Population for the Period 2018-2022

Growing Use of Recyclable Materials in Making IT Devices Augurs

Well for ITAD Market

Involvement of Device Manufacturers & Retailers Boosts Market

Prospects

Ongoing Trade Wars to Impact the ITAD Market

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success of ITAD Services Market

Transit Challenges

Material & Process Level Challenges

Smaller & Thinner IT Devices Amplify the Complexity

Low Awareness Levels Thwart Industry Efforts

Low Commodity Price Values: A Major Challenge

Pandemic Led Changing IT Landscape Throws Challenges for ITAD



